The MG Majestor is bigger than the Toyota Fortuner, offering a more massive presence with bigger wheels and a longer wheelbase.
MG Majestor Challenges Fortuner’s Dominance - Is This The Big Rival?
The MG Majestor takes on the long-dominant Toyota Fortuner with more space, features and presence. But is that enough to challenge the segment leader’s stronghold?
- MG's Majestor SUV rivals Toyota Fortuner with diesel engine.
- Majestor surpasses Fortuner in size, space, and premium features.
- Both SUVs offer capable diesel performance; Majestor excels off-road.
The Fortuner has been ruling this segment for ages and with the Endeavour bowing out, competition has been zero. Now that MG has again brought its big SUV Majestor into the mix, let's look at how these two stack up and if the Majestor truly becomes the biggest Fortuner rival. The Majestor comes with a diesel only which is fine because the Fortuner sells with that mostly.
Which is bigger?
The Fortuner has huge road presence but the Majestor goes one step forward being the biggest SUV around. It is bigger than the Fortuner but unlike the Gloster, the Majestor looks more tough with a meaner looking front-end. The Majestor also has bigger wheels, a longer wheelbase and looks massive. The Fortuner has a bit more ground clearance though.
Which is more spacious?
Easy. The Majestor wins this as it is much more spacious over the Fortuner with more legroom and more boot space. The rear seats offer more support and you have more legroom or headroom over the Fortuner plus a large sunroof which the Fortuner misses. For more space, you need the MG.
Which has better Features?
Again the Fortuner is being overthrown by the Majestor here with a lot more tech and features. A bigger touchscreen, 3 zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital display, front massage and ventilated seats plus more. The Fortuner isn't bad but falls behind here with no sunroof and a dual zone climate control, a simpler audio system and more but the Fortuner does get the basics right.
Which is better to drive?
Both are old school SUVs with big diesels. The Majestor has a 2.0 twin turbo diesel with 215bhp and 478Nm while the Fortuner has a 2.8l mild hybrid with 204bhp and 500Nm. Both are quick enough and have decent performance despite the weight. The Majestor diesel is quieter while the Fortuner has less lag. The Majestor is better off-road though with a higher water wading capacity and also the better ride quality despite being a ladder frame SUV. The Fortuner is a bit more efficient though.
Which One Makes More Sense to Buy?
The Fortuner nearly falls behind everywhere but the best bit of the Fortuner is the reliability, brand value which is why buyers go for it. The Majestor is a much better car though with more space, comfort, features, quieter and being a combination of off-road plus comfort. Fortuner's biggest rival is here.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Which SUV is bigger, the Fortuner or the Majestor?
Which SUV offers more interior space?
The MG Majestor is more spacious than the Fortuner, providing more legroom, boot space, and better rear seat support, along with a large sunroof.
Does the Majestor have better features than the Fortuner?
Yes, the Majestor offers significantly more tech and features, including a larger touchscreen, 3-zone climate control, and ventilated seats, which the Fortuner lacks.
How do the driving dynamics of the Majestor and Fortuner compare?
The Majestor offers better off-road capability and ride quality, while the Fortuner is slightly more fuel-efficient and has less engine lag.
Which SUV is a better overall purchase?
While the Fortuner has strong reliability and brand value, the Majestor is considered a better car with more space, comfort, and features.