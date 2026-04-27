Four Of Family Die In Mumbai; Food Poisoning Suspected After Biryani, Watermelon Meal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Four family members died in Mumbai after suspected food poisoning.

Victims consumed biryani and watermelon before falling ill.

A tragic incident has emerged from Mumbai’s Pydhonie area, where four members of the Dokadia family died following suspected food poisoning, with police probing whether contaminated food, possibly watermelon consumed after dinner, triggered the deaths. The victims have been identified as Abdullah Dokadia (40), his wife Nasreen (35), and their daughters Aisha (16) and Zainab (13).

What The Police Said?

According to senior Mumbai Police officials, shortly before his death, a family member said they had all eaten biryani together, followed by watermelon.

Police said the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report.

No case has been registered so far.

According to Mumbai Police, the family had dinner along with five relatives on April 25 around 10:30 pm. While the relatives later left, the four reportedly ate watermelon between 1:00 am and 1:30 am.

By early morning, around 5:30 am to 6:00 am, all four developed severe symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea. They were initially treated by a family doctor and later shifted to JJ Hospital.

Eyewitness Accounts Paint Grim Picture

A neighbour, who rushed to help after receiving a call from Abdullah around 1:30 am, said the family members were in critical condition. “He could barely stand. The younger daughter had no pulse despite CPR. Others were unable to move,” the neighbour said, adding that they were taken to hospital wrapped in sheets due to the severity of their condition.

The younger daughter died around 10:15 am on April 26, followed by Abdullah later that night. Nasreen and the elder daughter also succumbed during treatment.

Another neighbour claimed the family had mentioned eating watermelon after a dinner that included biryani, suggesting the fruit could be a possible cause. However, police have not confirmed this and said the exact reason will only be established after detailed forensic and histopathological reports.

Food samples, including the watermelon, have been seized for examination. An Accidental Death (AD) case has been registered at JJ Marg Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

The incident has left the locality in shock, with the family’s home now locked, marking the end of an entire household in a matter of hours.