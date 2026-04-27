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HomeElectionEC Announces Motorcycle Curbs Two Days Before Bengal Polls, On Voting Day

EC Announces Motorcycle Curbs Two Days Before Bengal Polls, On Voting Day

Motorcycle curbs ahead of polls: rallies, group riding banned two days prior and on voting day, with exemptions for essential services and voters.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 07:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Motorcycle movement restrictions enacted for fair elections.
  • Ban on motorbike rallies, group riding for two days.
  • Court order allows exemptions for essential, emergency travel.

Restrictions on motorcycle movement will be enforced in the run-up to polling and on the day of voting to ensure a free, fair and peaceful electoral process. The curbs include a ban on motorbike rallies and group riding from two days before polling as well as on polling day. The move follows a court order aimed at maintaining law and order, while allowing limited exemptions for essential activities, emergency situations and voters travelling to polling stations under specified conditions.

Court Modifies Order

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday modified an earlier single bench directive concerning restrictions on motorcycle use during the election period. The bench, led by Justice Shampa Sarkar, added a specific prohibition on motorbike rallies and group riding.

The revised order states that no such activity will be permitted from two days prior to polling and on the polling day itself, scheduled for April 29. The rest of the earlier directions issued by Justice Krishna Rao remain unchanged.

Also Read:Mamata Rides Pillion On Bike In Kolkata Ahead of Phase 2 Polls | WATCH

Limits On Pillion Riding

Under the original order, restrictions on pillion riding will come into effect 12 hours before polling. However, exceptions have been made for essential situations, including medical emergencies, family functions and school-related travel.

Additionally, family pillion riding is allowed between 6 am and 6 pm on polling day for the purpose of voting and other necessary activities. The court has also clarified that exemptions will apply to ride-hailing services, food delivery personnel and other essential service providers.

Exemptions And Purpose

Office-goers using motorcycles with valid identification are also exempt from the restrictions. The measures are intended to prevent unlawful gatherings and ensure smooth conduct of polls without disruption.

The restrictions were initially challenged following directions linked to the Election Commission of India, which had imposed curbs to maintain electoral integrity. With the latest modification, authorities now have clearer guidelines on enforcing the restrictions while balancing essential movement needs.

Also Read: Bengal Election: EC Imposes Night Bike Ban, Bars Pillion Riding By Day Ahead Of Voting

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 07:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Elections West Bengal Assembly Elections West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026
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