PM Modi Writes Letter To People Of Bengal, Invokes Maa Kali In Final Appeal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi sees strong desire for change, opportunity, and safety.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the people of West Bengal in a final message ahead of the end of campaigning, expressing gratitude and urging voters to turn out in large numbers. Calling elections a “sacred festival of democracy”, Modi said his campaign experience in the state felt like a spiritual journey, energised by public support and devotion.

পশ্চিমবঙ্গে আমার প্রিয় পরিবারবর্গ, গণতন্ত্রের এই উৎসব আপনাদের সামনে বিজেপির বিজয়ের ধ্বজা ওড়ানোর এক সুবর্ণ সুযোগ নিয়ে এসেছে। আমি নিশ্চিত যে ২৯ এপ্রিল, আপনারা ভোটদানের এক নতুন রেকর্ড গড়বেন। এই ঐতিহাসিক মুহূর্তে, আমি একটি অডিও বার্তার মাধ্যমে আমার মনের ভাব ব্যক্ত করেছি… pic.twitter.com/rWH2xOEORY April 27, 2026

Spiritual Undertone, Emotional Appeal

In his message, Modi said he drew strength from the people of Bengal, likening public interactions during rallies and roadshows to a form of “darshan”. Referring to religious experiences, including the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, he said such moments had filled him with “infinite energy”, which he felt again during the campaign.

He also recalled the warmth of public response, saying messages, letters and images from supporters had left a lasting impression. “Your love and blessings are the true capital of my life,” he said, addressing voters across age groups, including youth, women and the elderly.

Also Read: 'Will Return To Bengal After May 4 To Attend BJP's Oath-Taking': PM Modi At Barrackpore Rally

Push For Change, BJP Pitch

Modi asserted that a strong desire for change was visible across West Bengal, particularly among youth, women, farmers and workers. He said young people seek opportunities, while women demand safety and freedom to progress.

Framing the election as a turning point, he claimed that people are moving beyond fear and now seek trust and development. He urged voters to support the Bharatiya Janata Party, positioning it as the vehicle for transformation in the state.

The Prime Minister also expressed confidence in the party’s prospects, stating that the formation of a BJP-led government in Bengal would be a shared celebration.

Also Read: Assembly Elections 2026: EC Tightens Poll Crackdown; Bengal Seizures Cross Rs 510 Cr

Call For Higher Turnout

Referring to early voting phases, Modi said the electorate had already “made history” and called on citizens to participate in even greater numbers in the upcoming phase on April 29.

He concluded by reiterating his commitment to Bengal’s development, promising to stand by the state and transform challenges into opportunities, calling it both his duty and destiny.