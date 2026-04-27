Too Hot For A Convertible? BMW M440i Switches To Coupe In 18 Seconds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom M440i convertible roof retracts in 18 seconds for versatility.

Offers refined coupe-like experience with top up or down.

Replaces Z4, boasting improved ride and practicality.

A convertible might be the most unsuitable car for Delhi's heatwave but that does bring a crucial feature of the M440i convertible into the picture. You see with a flick of a switch, the M440i turns into a coupe from a convertible in just 18 seconds which means in extreme conditions, you can easily drive it with the roof up and it is nearly as refined as the coupe while no head comes in.

Plus when the weather gets cooler, you can drop down the fabric top and enjoy their drive- a feeling that even a panoramic sunroof cannot give. The BMW M440i convertible replaces the Z4 but is much more practical and has a better ride quality too. Plus the rear seat have decent space for short rides while luggage space is very low.





Performance and Driving Experience

However, a car like this isn't bought for practicality as instead it is about performance plus the looks. Speaking of which the M440i looks superb in this shade and with the top down with the sporty M elements and the mean frontend like on an M340i sedan too.

Performance is fast and thrilling with the 6 cylinder turbo petrol developing 374hp and 500Nm.





It is loud as well and top down you hear the exhaust more. All wheel drive and adaptive suspension means it's also having enough grip and isn't too difficult to drive.

The ride quality surprisingly is much more comfortable over the earlier Z4 and ground clearance too isn't an issue. In many ways this is an ideal sports car for our roads and it is thrilling but practical top with the quick roof mechanism.





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Positioning in India

With Indian luxury car buyers splurging more on cars, the M440i convertible fits in there easily as a practical sports car for India.



