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HomeCitiesIndia Sizzles Under Intense Heatwave, UP's Banda Emerges Hottest City At 47.6°C

India Sizzles Under Intense Heatwave, UP's Banda Emerges Hottest City At 47.6°C

North and central India face intense heatwave, with temperatures 40–47°C across most regions. Banda in UP recorded a scorching 47.6°C, while several states saw temperatures well above normal.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 10:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • North and central India face extreme heat, temperatures soar.
  • Several regions recorded temperatures 5°C above normal.

Large parts of north and central India continue to reel under extreme heat, with maximum temperatures on April 27 recorded well above normal in several regions, according to weather data. 

Temperatures Soar 5°C Above Normal

Temperatures were markedly above normal (over 5°C higher) at many places across Jammu & Kashmir–Ladakh, and at a few locations in Himachal Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh. Isolated pockets in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu also witnessed similar spikes.

Appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5°C higher) temperatures were recorded at many places in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, and across most parts of West Rajasthan. Several regions including Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Punjab, Odisha, and Telangana also experienced elevated temperatures.

Meanwhile, above-normal temperatures (1.6°C to 3°C higher) prevailed in parts of Karnataka, Marathwada, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Bihar. Only a few areas in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim reported near-normal conditions.

Across most parts of the country, maximum temperatures ranged between 40°C and 47°C, except in the western Himalayan region, northeastern Bihar, and Northeast India, where it remained below 32°C.

UP's Banda hottest Place In country

The highest maximum temperature in the country was recorded at Banda in Uttar Pradesh, where the mercury soared to a scorching 47.6°C, underlining the severity of the ongoing heatwave.

Apart from Banda, Jhansi, with a maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius -- 3.3 degrees above normal -- also figured in the list of cities across India, where the maximum temperature breached the 45 degrees Celsius mark.

Heatwave conditions got confined to Jhansi, Orai and Banda in the Bundelkhand region of southern Uttar Pradesh. Banda with 47.6 degrees Celsius recorded its highest ever temperature in the Month of April, surpassing its previous record of 47.4 degrees Celsius recorded on April 30, 2022 and April 25, 2026, the meteorological department said in a statement on Monday.

Before You Go

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities

Frequently Asked Questions

What regions in India are experiencing extreme heat?

Large parts of north and central India are under extreme heat. Temperatures are well above normal in Jammu & Kashmir–Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and East Madhya Pradesh, with other areas also affected.

What was the highest temperature recorded and where?

The highest maximum temperature in the country was recorded in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, reaching a scorching 47.6°C.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 10:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Weather Report India Weather UP Heatwave In India Banda Weather Temperature Soars
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