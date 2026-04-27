Mumbai Watermelon Death Case: Eyewitness Reveals Chilling Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Contaminated watermelon consumed after dinner believed to be cause.

A shocking incident has come to light from Pydhonie, where four members of a family died under suspected food poisoning, with investigators probing whether contaminated watermelon consumed after dinner triggered the tragedy. The victims, members of the Dokadia family, included the parents and their two daughters. According to Zaid, neighbour, the family had hosted relatives for a meal where biryani was served. While it was initially believed that the guests had brought the watermelon, neighbours later clarified that everyone ate the same food but only the Dokadia family fell ill.

Eyewitness Reveals Chilling Details

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the watermelon was purchased by Abdullah Dokadia himself from a market near a mosque in Null Bazaar. A person who briefly spoke to him at the hospital said he confirmed buying the fruit a day earlier.

Residents have raised concerns over possible food adulteration, pointing to the growing use of chemicals in food items. “If something as common as watermelon turns toxic, it’s alarming,” he said.

Neighbours who rushed to help described the family’s condition as critical. “Their bodies had gone limp. We had to wrap them in sheets and rush them to the hospital in a taxi,” he said. The family reportedly began vomiting severely overnight after consuming the fruit around 1:30 am, with their condition worsening by 4:00 am. A family doctor was called in before they were shifted for further treatment.

Despite efforts by neighbours and medical professionals, all four died within hours, leaving the locality in shock.

Also Read: Four Of Family Die In Mumbai; Food Poisoning Suspected After Biryani, Watermelon Meal

Police Await Post-Mortem Report

The family were initially treated by a family doctor and later shifted to JJ Hospital, according to the police.

Police have registered an Accidental Death (AD) case and said the exact cause of death will be determined after post-mortem and forensic reports. Samples, including the watermelon, are expected to be examined as part of the ongoing investigation.