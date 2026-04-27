‘Firm & Unshaken’: Iran FM Meets Putin In Moscow, Thanks Russia For Support

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran's FM thanked Russia for steadfast support amid U.S. tensions.

Tehran and Moscow reaffirmed shared positions on regional stability.

President Putin signaled support for Iran and regional peace.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday thanked Russia for its “firm and unshaken” support following meeting with President Vladimir Putin, underlining the strength of ties between Tehran and Moscow. The meeting comes amid heightened tensions with the United States, with both sides signalling continued political alignment and cooperation. Statements from both leaders highlighted shared positions on regional stability, resistance to Western pressure and the importance of strengthening bilateral relations during a period of ongoing geopolitical strain.

Iran Praises Russian Backing

Speaking after the meeting, Araghchi said Iran had demonstrated to the world that it has “good allies and friends” like Russia. He thanked Moscow for its consistent support of the Islamic Republic, describing its stance as firm and unwavering.

The Iranian minister also emphasised that ties between the two countries would continue to deepen, pointing to longstanding cooperation across political and strategic fronts. He added that Iran would continue to resist pressure from the United States, framing it as part of a broader stance of independence.

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Putin Signals Support For Stability

According to Russian state media, Putin said Moscow would act in ways that serve the interests of Iran and the wider region, with the aim of achieving peace as quickly as possible. He reiterated that Russia’s position on the situation remains clear and consistent.

Putin also expressed hope that the Iranian people would navigate the current period of challenges and that stability would eventually be restored. His remarks suggested continued diplomatic backing for Tehran amid ongoing tensions.

Ties Strengthen Amid Tensions

The meeting reflects deepening coordination between Iran and Russia at a time of heightened geopolitical friction. Araghchi highlighted what he described as Iran’s resilience in the face of US pressure, stating that the country would endure the current phase.

Both sides used the engagement to reaffirm political alignment, signalling that cooperation is likely to intensify as regional and global dynamics continue to evolve

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