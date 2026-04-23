Tesla Model Y L First Review: 5 Things We Learnt 

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Model Y L offers increased size and seating, featuring a versatile three-row layout.

Enhanced cabin luxury includes rear touchscreen, premium upholstery, and advanced tech.

Improved performance with a more powerful dual motor and extended 680km range.

Tesla launched the Model Y L yesterday and it has come with an aggressive price which is Rs 61.9 lakh despite many changes over the Rs 59 lakh starting Model Y standard price. So, beyond the price, how is the car? Here is our first look.

















Five Things We Learnt

The Model Y looks bigger because it is and the extra length adds to the stance of the car while the wheelbase has gone up now considerably while styling wise at first glance it is a Model Y but a close look shows the longer footprint. The extra wheelbase means instantly more space and the rear seat is a two seater layout with a third row with two seats too. The middle row comes with slightly thin seats but the seats offer power adjustment, armrest and ventilation while legroom plus headroom is enormous. Thigh support could have been better but space overall is huge no doubt while even the third row offers way more space than bigger SUVs with dedicated features like power folding, vents and more. The cabin has been given a more luxurious touch and rear passengers can use a dedicated touchscreen too while the optional textile upholstery adds a sense of plushness. The main screen is tweaked as well while all features are done via this touchscreen. There are cameras all around, glass roof and plenty of tech along with a new 18 speaker audio system. The Model Y L gets a more powerful dual motor layout which means more power and the range too is increased now to 680km. Adaptive suspension has been given to give a more comfortable ride. Priced at Rs 61.9 lakh, the Model Y L is Tesla sharpening it's strategy for India with a focus on more sales which is shown in the aggressive price. For this money, the space inside is huge, power and range more than others and it offers a lot of value for money while some things like colours, upholstery are optional but for sure, the Model Y L will sell more with nothing else at this price giving a three row advantage in the luxury segment.