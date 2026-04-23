The Model Y L is longer with an increased wheelbase, offering significantly more interior space. It also features a more powerful dual-motor setup and an enhanced audio system.
Tesla Model Y L First Review: 5 Things We Learnt
The Model Y L gets a more powerful dual motor layout which means more power and the range too is increased now to 680km.
- Model Y L offers increased size and seating, featuring a versatile three-row layout.
- Enhanced cabin luxury includes rear touchscreen, premium upholstery, and advanced tech.
- Improved performance with a more powerful dual motor and extended 680km range.
Tesla launched the Model Y L yesterday and it has come with an aggressive price which is Rs 61.9 lakh despite many changes over the Rs 59 lakh starting Model Y standard price. So, beyond the price, how is the car? Here is our first look.
Five Things We Learnt
- The Model Y looks bigger because it is and the extra length adds to the stance of the car while the wheelbase has gone up now considerably while styling wise at first glance it is a Model Y but a close look shows the longer footprint.
- The extra wheelbase means instantly more space and the rear seat is a two seater layout with a third row with two seats too. The middle row comes with slightly thin seats but the seats offer power adjustment, armrest and ventilation while legroom plus headroom is enormous. Thigh support could have been better but space overall is huge no doubt while even the third row offers way more space than bigger SUVs with dedicated features like power folding, vents and more.
- The cabin has been given a more luxurious touch and rear passengers can use a dedicated touchscreen too while the optional textile upholstery adds a sense of plushness. The main screen is tweaked as well while all features are done via this touchscreen. There are cameras all around, glass roof and plenty of tech along with a new 18 speaker audio system.
- The Model Y L gets a more powerful dual motor layout which means more power and the range too is increased now to 680km. Adaptive suspension has been given to give a more comfortable ride.
- Priced at Rs 61.9 lakh, the Model Y L is Tesla sharpening it's strategy for India with a focus on more sales which is shown in the aggressive price. For this money, the space inside is huge, power and range more than others and it offers a lot of value for money while some things like colours, upholstery are optional but for sure, the Model Y L will sell more with nothing else at this price giving a three row advantage in the luxury segment.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are the key differences between the new Model Y L and the standard Model Y?
How does the seating and space compare in the Model Y L?
The Model Y L has a two-seater rear layout with an additional third row, accommodating up to seven people. Both rows offer ample legroom and headroom, with power-adjustable, ventilated middle-row seats.
What new features are available in the Model Y L's cabin?
The cabin boasts a more luxurious feel with optional textile upholstery and a dedicated touchscreen for rear passengers. It also includes an 18-speaker audio system, cameras all around, and a glass roof.
What is the range and performance like for the Model Y L?
The Model Y L has an increased range of 680km thanks to its more powerful dual-motor layout. It also features adaptive suspension for a more comfortable ride.