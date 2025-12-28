Tata Sierra Rivals: Upcoming SUVs Like Duster & Seltos

The Sierra has been launched and it comes with many new changes while being one of the most talked about new cars. However, competition while being already high in this space is about to get even more intense with the likes of Renault and Nissan plus Kia entering into this segment.

The year starts off with one of the toughest rivals of the Sierra which is the new Seltos. The new generation Seltos will be launched at the starting of next year and comes with a new platform like the Sierra as well while the Seltos has a new aggressive design language with this new generation model. The new Seltos keeps its original engine line-up but the interiors are all new and comes with three screens too along with more technology. The Seltos like the Sierra is now longer and has a longer wheelbase for more space on the inside as well.

The other new important Sierra rival would be the new Duster from Renault. Renault will showcase the new Duster in India on 26th January. The new generation Duster is also based on a new platform and is having a new look as well with a rugged stance. Renault will bring back the Duster with a premium new face and more modern interiors but it will be more rugged than other compact SUVs.

Nissan will also have its Tekton which is the Duster sibling which will be coming in later next year. The Tekton has its design being revealed and looks different from the Duster while it will have the same engines which includes two petrol powertrains.

Overall while the Sierra has had a large number of bookings in the bag, next year will see more competition coming in as well.