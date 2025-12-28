Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoTata Sierra Rivals: Upcoming SUVs Like Duster & Seltos

Tata Sierra Rivals: Upcoming SUVs Like Duster & Seltos

The other new important Sierra rival would be the new Duster from Renault. Renault will showcase the new Duster in India on 26th January.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 05:48 PM (IST)

The Sierra has been launched and it comes with many new changes while being one of the most talked about new cars. However, competition while being already high in this space is about to get even more intense with the likes of Renault and Nissan plus Kia entering into this segment.

The year starts off with one of the toughest rivals of the Sierra which is the new Seltos. The new generation Seltos will be launched at the starting of next year and comes with a new platform like the Sierra as well while the Seltos has a new aggressive design language with this new generation model. The new Seltos keeps its original engine line-up but the interiors are all new and comes with three screens too along with more technology. The Seltos like the Sierra is now longer and has a longer wheelbase for more space on the inside as well.

The other new important Sierra rival would be the new Duster from Renault. Renault will showcase the new Duster in India on 26th January. The new generation Duster is also based on a new platform and is having a new look as well with a rugged stance. Renault will bring back the Duster with a premium new face and more modern interiors but it will be more rugged than other compact SUVs.

Nissan will also have its Tekton which is the Duster sibling which will be coming in later next year. The Tekton has its design being revealed and looks different from the Duster while it will have the same engines which includes two petrol powertrains.

Overall while the Sierra has had a large number of bookings in the bag, next year will see more competition coming in as well.

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Published at : 28 Dec 2025 05:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Sierra Seltos Duster
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Pak President Zardari's Big Admission: 'Was Told To Hide During India’s Operation Sindoor'
Pak President Zardari's Big Admission: 'Was Told To Hide During India’s Operation Sindoor'
News
Unnao Rape Case: Protests At Jantar Mantar Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing On Kuldeep Sengar
Unnao Rape Case: Protests At Jantar Mantar Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing On Kuldeep Sengar
World
Hadi's Inqilab Moncho Warns Of Escalating Protests Across Bangladesh, Declares Nationwide Block
Hadi's Inqilab Moncho Warns Of Escalating Protests Across Bangladesh, Declares Nationwide Block
World
Elon Musk Slams Canada’s Healthcare System After Indian-Origin Man Dies Waiting For Treatment
Elon Musk Slams Canada’s Healthcare System After Indian-Origin Man Dies Waiting For Treatment
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Digvijaya Singh’s RSS Remark Triggers Storm in Congress, Leaders Divided Over Reform Call
Breaking: Congress Celebrates Legacy, Digvijaya Singh Highlights Need for Organisational Focus
Breaking: Digvijaya Singh’s Statement on RSS Triggers Political Reactions
Unnao Rape Case: Unnao Rape Survivor to Protest at Jantar Mantar, Warns of Road Sit-In if Stopped
BMC Elections: BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) Seal Seat Deal, Congress-VBA Alliance Announced
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget