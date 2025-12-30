We Drove The Tata Sierra: Here’s What Works And What Needs Fixing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





We recently managed to spend a few days with the Tata Sierra and aside from the 'Bollywood Star at a premiere' reception we got just about everywhere, the extended drive was an eye opener in giving a wider perspective about how this SUV navigates the compact SUV waters. We tested the 1.5l turbo petrol version and came back impressed but here is our detailed take on arguably one of the most talked about cars of the year.

What we like

The looks have got to be the biggest plus point with the boxy design elements mixed with a simple yet tough exterior. It is size wise similar to rivals but actually looks bigger while massive 19 inch wheels don't look out of place either. The flush door handles actually add to the design in being minimalist while the extremely slim LED lighting is done perfectly too. Paint finish is very good as well. Overall, it has a huge presence, actually more than a Harrier!





Practical interiors sort out the ergonomic issues of other Tata cars like three headrests at the rear, centre console which does not hit the drivers' knee, ample storage and cupholders. The layered dashboard look is premium and quality is generally impressive.

The split console is practical and the main touchscreen like on the new Tata cars is slick and easy to drive while we saw no lag.





The crisp 360 degree camera view works very well plus it gets all of the features you want including extended thigh support at the front seats, powered drivers seat, a superb 12-speaker JBL audio system with a sound bar, Dolby Atmos. The massive panoramic sunroof also extends much further back than other sunroofs.







The rear seat passengers sit high with seats which have correct cushioning while space is ample. The seat back pockets have clever additions like a separate place for a mobile plus the door pockets have a separate place for an umbrella too. Headroom isn't an issue while three can sit comfortably even if the middle passenger would be a bit of a tight fit. A boss mode has been added plus blinds.

The boot is huge and it has a powered tailgate as well.

160bhp 1.5l turbo petrol is the highlight being smooth, refined and having ample power even if power delivery is linear, It feels quick and the torque converter automatic is a better choice than jerky DCT. You don't need the paddles and it is reasonably quick with its shifts and makes for an enjoyable drive.

Two drive modes have ample performance though city is good enough while Sport is for highway use.





Mileage of 12-13 kmpl is a highlight vs rivals with city mode being used with occasional sport mode as well.

Suspension and ride quality as general is a hallmark with a sense of toughness plus the composure over bad roads is impressive.

It feels tougher than fragile rivals and the steering is on point as well even if being light. It is not too big nor too small while not having too much body roll when pushed. Roll is well controlled and it is a fun SUV to drive with class best ride quality.

Excellent ground clearance helps too at 205mm which means while it is not AWD, it can handle some of the rough stuff you will throw at it.

What could be better

We saw inconsistent panel gaps and some sharp edges. The powered tailgate should go further as you end up hitting your head when loading luggage. The steering wheel feels too bulky and the gear selector is too slow in its operation. Third screen could be distracting for the driver. Smaller rear window due the design robs some sense of space on the inside.





Verdict: Easily the most rounded Tata Motors cars ever and a serious threat to the current crop of SUVs while being a capable offering which brings in many talents to the compact SUV segment.