Best Cars Of 2025: From EVs To SUVs, The Biggest Car Launches Of The Year

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The year 2025 is drawing to a close but as we wind down the best of 2025, it is clear that SUVs ruled the roads with numerous launches dominating the headlines while new electric car models also drew considerable interest amongst buyers.

Tata Sierra

The Sierra continues to grab the limelight and has been one of the most talked about new car launches ever. The new Sierra is an important car which explains the fact that it gets a new platform as well as a design language which is influenced by the iconic original model which was a game changer. The Sierra comes with three powertrain options including two petrol from the engine family as well as one diesel engine.





Hyundai Venue

The all new Venue has also been one of the most awaited new car launches of this year with being the second most popular model after the Creta obviously. The all new Venue gains a new look which is similar to its bigger brother plus a new technology filled interior while the engines remain the same albeit with more gearbox options. The new Venue has gone premium and there is the sportier N Line trim as well which comes with a different exhaust plus new interiors.





Maruti Suzuki Victoris

The Victoris is the second compact SUV model for Maruti Suzuki and joins the range after the Grand Vitara. The Victoris also brings in more features and technology as Maruti Suzuki now brings in more emphasis on its SUV range. The Victoris comes with mild and strong hybrid powertrains as well.





Tesla Model Y

The Tesla brand came with huge expectations and there was a lot of buzz surrounding the launch in India. The Model Y is the first Tesla launched in India and is an SUV which happens to be globally the best selling model. The entry of Tesla in India was one of the most talked about topics and signalled the brand finally coming to India. The Victoris is now currently one of the most fuel efficient SUVs in India right now especially with the hybrid powertrain.

Vinfast VF7

The Vietnamese brand made its India debut and the VF7 is their flagship SUV which comes with a dual motor configuration along with a value for money price tag which makes them stand out in the crowd of new EVs. The VF7 also has a distinctive design language as well along with spacious interiors. Vinfast has also made owning them easy which means charging is free till 2028 while more dealer touch points will further make the brand more popular.





Volkswagen Golf GTI

The iconic Golf GTI marks the first time that this performance car is coming to India. The new Golf GTI is a five door hot hatchback and signalled how India matured in terms of its market for performance cars. The entry of the Golf GTI and being sold out means the enthusiasts in India are hungry for such cars while in 2025, sales of premium performance increased with launches such as these taking place in the Indian automotive market place.





MG Cyberster

The sleek Cyberster brings the new concept of premium cars where MG opened its new showrooms and brought it's new cars via the premium Select outlets. The Cyberster is a sports car which comes with supercar style doors and is pure electric as well. In performance terms it is one of the fastest cars you can at this price point and the looks are also a major draw for the premium car buyer.



