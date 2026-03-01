Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldKhamenei’s Daughter, Son-In-Law Killed In US Strikes, Iranian Media Claims

Khamenei’s Daughter, Son-In-Law Killed In US Strikes, Iranian Media Claims

The reports surfaced hours after US President Donald Trump announced that 86-year-old Khamenei had been killed in the military operation launched on Saturday.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 07:30 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Iranian media on Sunday reported that the daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei were killed in strikes carried out by the United States and Israel.

The semi-official Fars News Agency said it had confirmed the deaths after contacting sources within the Supreme Leader’s household. “After establishing contact with informed sources in the Supreme Leader's household, the news of the martyrdom of the daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of the Revolutionary Leader has unfortunately been confirmed,” the agency reported, adding that other Iranian outlets carried similar accounts.

Khamenei Killed In US Strikes

The reports surfaced hours after US President Donald Trump announced that 86-year-old Khamenei had been killed in the military operation launched on Saturday. Posting on Truth Social, Trump described Khamenei as “one of the most evil people in History” and declared that his death represented “Justice” for Americans and others worldwide who he alleged had suffered due to Iranian policies.

“There was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do,” Trump wrote, adding that the current moment presents the “single greatest chance” for the Iranian people to “take back” their country. He further said that “heavy and pinpoint bombing” would continue “uninterrupted” throughout the week, or “as long as necessary to achieve our objective of peace throughout the Middle East and, indeed, the world.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also indicated that there were “many signs” suggesting Khamenei was “no longer alive.” In a video statement, Netanyahu said Israeli forces had destroyed what he described as the Supreme Leader’s compound earlier in the day.

There has been no independent verification of the claims regarding the deaths of Khamenei’s family members. The situation remains fluid amid ongoing military exchanges and heightened tensions across the region.

Frequently Asked Questions

Were Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter killed in strikes?

Iranian media reported that Khamenei's daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter were killed in strikes attributed to the United States and Israel. Fars News Agency claimed to confirm these deaths through sources in his household.

Did U.S. President Donald Trump announce the death of Ali Khamenei?

Yes, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the 86-year-old Khamenei had been killed in a military operation. Trump described Khamenei as one of history's most evil people.

What did Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu say about Khamenei's status?

Benjamin Netanyahu indicated there were many signs suggesting Khamenei was no longer alive. He also stated that Israeli forces had destroyed the Supreme Leader's compound.

Has there been independent verification of these reported deaths?

No, there has been no independent verification of the claims regarding the deaths of Khamenei's family members. The situation remains fluid.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Published at : 01 Mar 2026 07:30 AM (IST)
Iran War US Strikes Iran Iran-Israel Tensions
