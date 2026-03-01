Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaFrom SIM To LPG: Big Rule Changes Kick In From March 1

From SIM To LPG: Big Rule Changes Kick In From March 1

The changes will not just affect household expenses but also mobile usage, digital payments and train travel.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 09:13 AM (IST)

Starting March 1, several important rule changes have come into effect that will directly impact daily life. These updates cover SIM binding regulations, LPG price revisions, railway ticket booking systems, banking norms and rental agreements. The changes will not just affect household expenses but also mobile usage, digital payments and train travel.

SIM Binding Rules

A major change related to messaging apps is expected to take effect from March 1. Under the new SIM binding rules, apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal will now remain linked to an active SIM card. This means if a user removes the SIM from their phone, these apps will stop functioning. Earlier, users could continue accessing messaging apps even without an active SIM in the device.

The government’s objective behind this move is to curb digital fraud. In recent years, SIM swap scams and fake registrations have increased significantly. As part of the tighter norms, desktop versions such as WhatsApp Web may automatically log out every six hours for security reasons.

Train Ticket Booking Rules

Rules for booking general tickets, platform tickets and season passes have also changed from March 1, 2026. Passengers will now need to use the new Rail One App for booking. The old UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) mobile application has been discontinued. However, users can transfer the balance from their old UTS wallet to the new app by logging in with the same mobile number.

LPG Cylinder Prices

The price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders has been reduced by Rs 28–31. In the national capital New Delhi, the new price stands at Rs 1,740.50. However, there has been no change in the price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder.

As per the usual practice, oil marketing companies review cooking gas and commercial cylinder prices on the first day of every month. Prices are determined based on crude oil rates and fluctuations in the international dollar market. The revised rates are typically announced around 6 am.

Changes in Banking and UPI Rules

Under updated UPI norms, high-value transactions may now require biometric or multi-factor authentication in addition to the regular PIN verification. This step aims to enhance security in digital payments.

Additionally, some government banks have revised penalty rules related to non-maintenance of minimum balance, offering partial relief to customers.

Stricter Rules for Tenants and Landlords

Proposed rent regulations for 2025–26 may introduce significant changes from March 1. Digital registration of rent agreements could become mandatory. Security deposits may be capped at a maximum of two months’ rent. Landlords may also be required to provide at least 24 hours’ notice before entering a rented property.

These changes mark a broad regulatory shift affecting communication, travel, banking and housing, making it important for citizens to stay informed.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Mar 2026 09:13 AM (IST)
SIM March 1 Rule Changes LPG Rule Change
