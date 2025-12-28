Best Of 2025: When Fast Electric Cars Like Harrier EV, Vinfast, BYD & Cyberster Lit The EV Fire

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoBest Of 2025: When Fast Electric Cars Like Harrier EV, Vinfast, BYD & Cyberster Lit The EV Fire

New entrant VinFast added to the momentum with the VF7, offering dual-motor performance and eye-catching design in the premium SUV space.

By : Soma Chatterjee | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 06:02 PM (IST)
Electric cars in 2025 gained more premium appeal with numerous launches in the performance segment. EVs aren't just about saving the earth but include more speed and performance over their combustion engined siblings plus added technology as well. This year saw the premium segment having performance normally seen at supercars. The MG Cyberster for one gave you supercar looks at the fraction of the price with its fancy doors and fast performance. The Cyberster has gone on to sell well being the one of the most attainable sports cars while showing what an EV is capable of. Further tickling down of performance and technology can be seen with the Harrier EV which came with a dual motor configuration and enhanced power which means it is one of the fastest cars at this price. Dual motor also brought in more offroad ability and Tata bringing back AWD yet again after many years. Not just Tata as new entrant Vinfast brought in its VF7 which also comes with a dual motor configuration and brings in serious performance for premium SUV money. The VF7 is the most attainable dual motor EV and its unique design also stands out. BYD has been quietly working on its product lineup in India with numerous launches but mostly at the premium range. The Sealion 7 for example is a fast electric SUV with quality and performance to shame more expensive luxury SUVs as well. The dual motor version is especially quite fast and is fun to drive despite its weight plus size.

Published at : 28 Dec 2025 06:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Harrier EV Vinfast Fast Electric Cars BYD & Cyberster
