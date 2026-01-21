Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoSkoda Steps Up Performance Game With Octavia RS Second Batch, Kodiaq RS Launch

Skoda Steps Up Performance Game With Octavia RS Second Batch, Kodiaq RS Launch

The initial batch of 100 cars were quickly taken up by enthusiasts and now the next batch of Octavia RS is also coming in soon.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Skoda India is increasing its performance car range and with the Octavia RS selling out quickly, they will soon introduce the next batch too. The Octavia RS was recently introduced last year as part of its new strategy to bring its global icons including the performance car range while now details regarding the next batch are in for the Octavia RS.

The initial batch of 100 cars were quickly taken up by enthusiasts and now the next batch of Octavia RS is also coming in soon. This means additional 100 units of the Octavia RS performance sedan will come soon while prices could be increased or will remain the same.

Kodiaq RS and What Lies Ahead

The other big launch is the Kodiaq RS which brings the RS badge to the three row SUV. This is the first time that Skoda will bring the RS badge with the Kodiaq and it will be coming via Q2 2026. The RS has a sportier look when compared to the standard Kodiaq while getting the same 2.0 TSI turbo petrol.

Hence, this performance SUV will be quite fast as the Kodiaq RS has about 261 bhp and 400 Nm of torque while it will come with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. All-wheel drive would also be there on the car of course.


Skoda Steps Up Performance Game With Octavia RS Second Batch, Kodiaq RS Launch

Skoda’s Growing Performance Focus

Skoda is clearly embracing its performance side even more with these products and even has a sportier Kylaq being lined up for us soon. Hence, this year seems to have a lot in store for us in terms of performance Skodas!

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the next batch of Skoda Octavia RS be available?

The next batch of Skoda Octavia RS units will be arriving soon. An additional 100 units are expected to be released.

What is the expected launch timeframe for the Skoda Kodiaq RS?

The Skoda Kodiaq RS is slated for launch in Q2 2026. This will be the first time the RS badge appears on the Kodiaq model.

What engine specifications does the Skoda Kodiaq RS have?

The Kodiaq RS will feature a 2.0 TSI turbo petrol engine, producing approximately 261 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. It will also come with a 7-speed DSG gearbox and all-wheel drive.

What other performance-oriented models can we expect from Skoda?

Skoda is expanding its performance car range and is also lining up a sportier version of the Kylaq.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Skoda Kodiaq Skoda Octavia Rs
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump’s Air Force One Returns To Washington After In-Flight Technical Issue
Trump’s Air Force One Returns To Washington After In-Flight Technical Issue
India
India To Withdraw Families Of Diplomats From Bangladesh
India To Withdraw Families Of Diplomats From Bangladesh
World
Will US Impose 500% Tariff On India? Treasury Secy Reveals Big Move Against Russian Oil Buyers
Will US Impose 500% Tariff On India? Treasury Secy Reveals Big Move Against Russian Oil Buyers
World
Sunita Williams Retires From NASA After Record-Breaking Spaceflight Career
Sunita Williams Retires From NASA After Record-Breaking Spaceflight Career
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership
Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget