Skoda Steps Up Performance Game With Octavia RS Second Batch, Kodiaq RS Launch

Skoda India is increasing its performance car range and with the Octavia RS selling out quickly, they will soon introduce the next batch too. The Octavia RS was recently introduced last year as part of its new strategy to bring its global icons including the performance car range while now details regarding the next batch are in for the Octavia RS.

The initial batch of 100 cars were quickly taken up by enthusiasts and now the next batch of Octavia RS is also coming in soon. This means additional 100 units of the Octavia RS performance sedan will come soon while prices could be increased or will remain the same.

Kodiaq RS and What Lies Ahead

The other big launch is the Kodiaq RS which brings the RS badge to the three row SUV. This is the first time that Skoda will bring the RS badge with the Kodiaq and it will be coming via Q2 2026. The RS has a sportier look when compared to the standard Kodiaq while getting the same 2.0 TSI turbo petrol.

Hence, this performance SUV will be quite fast as the Kodiaq RS has about 261 bhp and 400 Nm of torque while it will come with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. All-wheel drive would also be there on the car of course.





Skoda’s Growing Performance Focus

Skoda is clearly embracing its performance side even more with these products and even has a sportier Kylaq being lined up for us soon. Hence, this year seems to have a lot in store for us in terms of performance Skodas!