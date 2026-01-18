Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoMahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari Petrol: Which Big SUV To Buy?

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari Petrol: Which Big SUV To Buy?

The XUV 7XO is slightly larger and more powerful with a 2.0L 203bhp engine, while the Safari has a 1.5L 170bhp engine. Read which one is better in terms of value for money.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 03:12 PM (IST)

The SUV segment has changed and now you can buy a big SUV for compact SUV money as the new Safari petrol plus the refreshed XUV 7XO have hit the market. Both SUVs come with a turbo petrol and new features while having competitive pricing too as we will see here which one makes more sense in terms of value for money.

Which SUV Is Bigger?

Both SUVs are full size which means they overshadow their smaller siblings. The XUV 7XO measures 4695 mm in length while the Safari petrol has a length of 4668 mm. Wheelbase wise, the XUV 7XO is at 2750mm vs the Safari at 2741mm.  Ground clearance too is generous for both while the Safari is around 205mm vs the XUV 7X0 at 200mm.


Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari Petrol: Which Big SUV To Buy?

Which SUV Has More Power?

The XUV 7XO has a 2.0l turbo petrol which develops 203bhp while the Safari petrol has a 1.5l turbo petrol which develops 170bhp. The XUV7X0 has a torque converter automatic and a manual while the same can be said for the Safari petrol. Both SUVs have a high amount of torque while the XUV 7XO has more at 380Nm vs 280Nm of the Safari.


Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari Petrol: Which Big SUV To Buy?

Which SUV Has More Features?

Both SUVs are feature packed as you would expect. The Safari has a huge new OLED display while the XUV 7XO has no less than three screens from standard. The Safari and XUV 7X0 have ventilated seats plus a powered boss mode too at the back along with a panoramic sunroof plus more. The Safari has a powered tailgate, digital mirror and ORVM memory feature while the XUV 7XO has a 540 degree camera, 16-speaker Harman Kardon music system with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision etc. Both have ADAS and all of the required safety features.

Which SUV Is More Value?

The Safari is cheaper as it starts at Rs 13.2 lakh while the XUV 7X0 starts at Rs 13.6 lakh. Top-end versions are more than Rs 23 lakh and stretching to Rs 25 lakh for the Safari. 

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 02:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
TATA Safari Mahindra Xuv 7xo
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Born In Mumbai But…’: PM Modi In Assam Mocks Congress For Finishing Fifth In BMC Polls
‘Born In Mumbai But…’: PM Modi In Assam Mocks Congress For Finishing Fifth In BMC Polls
Election 2025
ABP Deep Dive: Resort Politics Returns? Why Shinde Sena Moved Corporators To 5-Star Hotel After BJP’s Victory
ABP Deep Dive: Resort Politics Returns? Why Shinde Sena Moved Corporators To 5-Star Hotel After BJP’s Victory
India
Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar
Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar
World
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results
Breaking News: Security Forces Engage Militants in Singhpur Forest Amid Search Operation
Breaking News: BJP Slams Congress Over Controversial Statement on Women
Breaking News: Mauni Amavasya Mela, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Alleges Police Brutality on Saints
Breaking News: Ahilyabai Holkar Statue Row, Congress Questions Varanasi Redevelopment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget