Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari Petrol: Which Big SUV To Buy?

The SUV segment has changed and now you can buy a big SUV for compact SUV money as the new Safari petrol plus the refreshed XUV 7XO have hit the market. Both SUVs come with a turbo petrol and new features while having competitive pricing too as we will see here which one makes more sense in terms of value for money.

Which SUV Is Bigger?

Both SUVs are full size which means they overshadow their smaller siblings. The XUV 7XO measures 4695 mm in length while the Safari petrol has a length of 4668 mm. Wheelbase wise, the XUV 7XO is at 2750mm vs the Safari at 2741mm. Ground clearance too is generous for both while the Safari is around 205mm vs the XUV 7X0 at 200mm.





Which SUV Has More Power?

The XUV 7XO has a 2.0l turbo petrol which develops 203bhp while the Safari petrol has a 1.5l turbo petrol which develops 170bhp. The XUV7X0 has a torque converter automatic and a manual while the same can be said for the Safari petrol. Both SUVs have a high amount of torque while the XUV 7XO has more at 380Nm vs 280Nm of the Safari.





Which SUV Has More Features?

Both SUVs are feature packed as you would expect. The Safari has a huge new OLED display while the XUV 7XO has no less than three screens from standard. The Safari and XUV 7X0 have ventilated seats plus a powered boss mode too at the back along with a panoramic sunroof plus more. The Safari has a powered tailgate, digital mirror and ORVM memory feature while the XUV 7XO has a 540 degree camera, 16-speaker Harman Kardon music system with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision etc. Both have ADAS and all of the required safety features.

Which SUV Is More Value?

The Safari is cheaper as it starts at Rs 13.2 lakh while the XUV 7X0 starts at Rs 13.6 lakh. Top-end versions are more than Rs 23 lakh and stretching to Rs 25 lakh for the Safari.