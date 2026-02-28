Iran-Israel War: India Issues Urgent Safety Advisory For Nationals Across Middle East

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldIran-Israel War: India Issues Urgent Safety Advisory For Nationals Across Middle East

The government has urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel, steer clear of military installations and sensitive sites, and strictly adhere to safety protocols issued by host governments.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
India has issued urgent travel and safety advisories to its nationals living in or travelling through parts of the Middle East, as regional tensions escalate sharply. The Ministry of External Affairs warned that the deteriorating security situation could pose risks to civilians and urged Indians in affected countries to remain vigilant, limit movement and closely follow instructions issued by local authorities and Indian missions. Embassies have activated emergency helplines and are monitoring developments around the clock.

'Stay Alert'

Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Iran and Saudi Arabia have been advised to exercise “utmost caution” amid the fast-moving situation. The government has urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel, steer clear of military installations and sensitive sites, and strictly adhere to safety protocols issued by host governments.

In countries experiencing active hostilities or heightened alert levels, Indians have been told to remain indoors where necessary and to keep emergency contact details readily accessible. Embassy social media channels are being used to provide real-time updates, including changes to airspace restrictions and transport disruptions.

Officials have stressed that the advisories are precautionary but reflect a serious assessment of the regional climate. Indian missions are in close coordination with local authorities to ensure the safety and welfare of the diaspora.

Emergency Lines Open

Helplines and dedicated email addresses have been set up to assist Indian nationals seeking guidance or support. Consular teams have been placed on standby to respond to emergencies, including cases involving stranded travellers or those requiring urgent documentation.

The Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated that Indian citizens should register with their nearest embassy if they have not already done so. This enables officials to establish contact quickly should evacuation or further security measures become necessary.

While there is no immediate announcement of large-scale evacuation plans, authorities say contingency arrangements are under review. The government has emphasised that it will continue to assess the evolving situation and take all appropriate steps to safeguard Indian nationals in the region.

Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

vinitab@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
