Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIsrael-Iran Tension Live: US Begins 'Major Combat Operations In Iran,' Says Trump In First Reaction

Israel-Iran Tension Live: US Begins 'Major Combat Operations In Iran,' Says Trump In First Reaction

Israel-Iran Tension Live Updates: Israel launched a pre-emptive strike on Tehran, targeting areas near Supreme Leader Khamenei's office, prompting a state of emergency and airport closure.

By : Ayesha Fatima  | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 01:27 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Israel Iran Tension Live Updates Tehran Ali Khamenei Office Israel Katz US Donald Trump Israel-Iran Tension Live: US Begins 'Major Combat Operations In Iran,' Says Trump In First Reaction
Israel Iran Live Updates
Source : AP

Background

Israel-Iran Tension Live Updates: Israel on Saturday carried out a pre-emptive strike on Iran’s capital, Tehran, reigniting direct military confrontation in the Middle East and deepening uncertainty over efforts to resolve Tehran’s long-running nuclear dispute with the West.

The operation follows a 12-day air war between the two countries in June and comes after repeated warnings from both Israel and the United States that further action would follow if Iran continued advancing its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

“The State of Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel,” Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

State of Emergency in Israel, Airport Shut

Following the strike, Israel declared a state of emergency. Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv was shut down, with all flights cancelled as a precautionary measure.

Explosions were reported in Tehran, according to Iranian media. State television acknowledged a blast in the area near the offices of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the city’s downtown district.

Footage broadcast by local outlets showed a plume of smoke rising over the skyline following the daylight strike. It was not immediately clear whether Khamenei was present at the time of the attack.

US Said to Be Participating in Strikes

According to sources cited by the Associated Press, the United States is participating in the Israeli strikes. Washington has recently assembled a substantial deployment of fighter jets and warships in the region, describing the build-up as part of efforts to pressure Iran into agreeing to terms over its nuclear programme.

The latest escalation threatens to derail diplomatic momentum and raises fears of a broader regional conflict, as the Middle East once again edges towards open confrontation.

13:27 PM (IST)  •  28 Feb 2026

Israel-Iran Tension Live Updates: 'Take Over Your Government,' Trump Fans Regime Change Amid Attacks

Trump appeals to the Iranian people to 'take over your government, it will be yours to take,' fanning regime change narrative in Iran. 

13:25 PM (IST)  •  28 Feb 2026

'Help Has Arrived': Iranians Again Get Mysterious Alert On Phone

Iranians have once again received a mysterious alert on their mobile phone reading "help has arrived", reports ABP News correspondent VIshal Pandey from Tel Aviv. Notably, a few months ago, US President Donald Trump had said "the help is on the way" as nationwide anti-Khamenei protests rocked Iran. 

Load More
Tags :
Israel Iran Israel Iran Conflict Israel-Iran Tension
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel-Iran Tension Live: US Begins 'Major Combat Operations In Iran,' Says Trump In First Reaction
Israel-Iran Tension Live: US Begins 'Major Combat Operations In Iran,' Says Trump In First Reaction
World
India Issues Helpline Numbers As Middle East Tension Escalates After Israel's Attack In Iran
India Issues Helpline Numbers As Middle East Tension Escalates After Israel's Attack In Iran
World
On Cam: Iran, Israel Close Airspace After 'Preemptive Strike'; Indians Stranded At Tel Aviv Airport
On Cam: Iran, Israel Close Airspace After 'Preemptive Strike'; Indians Stranded At Tel Aviv Airport
World
Strike Hits Near Khamenei’s Office As Israel, US Attack Tehran; Airspace Shut In Iran, Israel
Strike Hits Near Khamenei’s Office As Israel, US Attack Tehran; Airspace Shut In Iran, Israel
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Launches Precision Strikes on Iran Amid Rising Tensions and US-Iran Talks
Ideas of India 2026: Beyond Degrees: Reimagining Education, Leadership and Learning Futures
Breaking News: Israel Launches Multi-Target Strikes on Iran Amid Failed US-Iran Nuclear Talks
Ideas of India Summit 2026: Prof. Harsh V Pant Talks Security and Strategy at Ideas of India Summit 2026
Breaking Now: 4-Year-Old Falls into Ganga Canal, Rescue Operation Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget