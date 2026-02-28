Israel-Iran Tension Live Updates: Israel on Saturday carried out a pre-emptive strike on Iran’s capital, Tehran, reigniting direct military confrontation in the Middle East and deepening uncertainty over efforts to resolve Tehran’s long-running nuclear dispute with the West.

The operation follows a 12-day air war between the two countries in June and comes after repeated warnings from both Israel and the United States that further action would follow if Iran continued advancing its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

“The State of Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel,” Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

State of Emergency in Israel, Airport Shut

Following the strike, Israel declared a state of emergency. Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv was shut down, with all flights cancelled as a precautionary measure.

Explosions were reported in Tehran, according to Iranian media. State television acknowledged a blast in the area near the offices of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the city’s downtown district.

Footage broadcast by local outlets showed a plume of smoke rising over the skyline following the daylight strike. It was not immediately clear whether Khamenei was present at the time of the attack.

US Said to Be Participating in Strikes

According to sources cited by the Associated Press, the United States is participating in the Israeli strikes. Washington has recently assembled a substantial deployment of fighter jets and warships in the region, describing the build-up as part of efforts to pressure Iran into agreeing to terms over its nuclear programme.

The latest escalation threatens to derail diplomatic momentum and raises fears of a broader regional conflict, as the Middle East once again edges towards open confrontation.