West Asia On Edge As Israel Strikes Iran During Holy Month Of Ramadan

HomeNewsWorldWest Asia On Edge As Israel Strikes Iran During Holy Month Of Ramadan

Attacks during Ramadan may be viewed by many in the region as especially provocative, potentially deepening public anger and fuelling further instability.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 05:47 PM (IST)

Israel launched its attack on Iran during the holy month of Ramadan, a deeply significant period in the Islamic calendar observed by millions worldwide. The timing has drawn particular attention given the religious sensitivities surrounding the fasting month, as well as the proximity of an important Jewish festival.

Ramadan Offensive

The military action took place in the midst of Ramadan, the sacred month during which Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, devote time to prayer and reflection, and gather for nightly worship. In Iran, where the overwhelming majority of the population is Muslim, Ramadan carries profound spiritual and social importance.

The strike’s timing is likely to heighten tensions, as the holy month is traditionally marked by restraint, community and religious observance. Attacks during such a period may be viewed by many in the region as especially provocative, potentially deepening public anger and fuelling further instability.

Purim Approaches

The operation also came just days before the Jewish festival of Purim, which begins on Monday. Purim commemorates the biblical story of the salvation of the Jewish people from a plot to destroy them in ancient Persia, an area that corresponds broadly to modern-day Iran.

Current Status

The situation remains extremely volatile across West Asia as military actions continue and tensions show no immediate sign of de-escalation. Joint strikes by the United States and Israel against Iranian targets have prompted a strong response from Tehran, which has launched missile attacks against US bases in several Gulf Arab states and regional military sites. Air-raid sirens and explosions have been reported in multiple countries, and at least one civilian death has been confirmed in Abu Dhabi. Civilian airspace over much of the Middle East has been shut down, with global airlines cancelling flights amid safety concerns. International calls for restraint and diplomacy are growing, but both sides appear prepared to continue military operations as the conflict unfolds.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
