HomeNewsWorldOperation Epic Fury: US Names Iran Strikes As Israel Launches Pre-Emptive Attack

Operation Epic Fury: US Names Iran Strikes As Israel Launches Pre-Emptive Attack

The development comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Pentagon said on Saturday that the United States military has named its strikes on Iran “Operation Epic Fury.”

Israel, with the help of the US, launched a pre-emptive military strike against Iran. The strike reportedly took place near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Trump Pushes For Nuclear Deal Amid Unrest In Iran

Former US President Donald Trump wanted a deal to constrain Iran’s nuclear programme and sees an opportunity while the country faces growing dissent following nationwide protests.

Iran, however, had hoped to avoid war. It maintains it has the right to enrich uranium and does not want to discuss other issues, including its long-range missile programme or support for armed groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described the attack as being done “to remove threats,” but did not provide further details.

Blasts Heard In Tehran, Airspace Shut Down

In Tehran, witnesses reported hearing the first blast near Khamenei’s office. Iranian state television later reported the explosion without specifying the cause.

Explosions were heard across Tehran, the Iranian capital, prompting authorities to shut down the country’s airspace. Mobile phone services were also cut.

Warnings were issued to pilots as the situation escalated.

Emergency Protocols Triggered In Israel

Several hospitals in Israel activated emergency protocols, including moving patients and surgeries to underground facilities, according to AP.

Sirens sounded across Israel as the country closed its airspace. The Israeli military said it had issued a “proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel.”

The developments mark a sharp escalation in tensions in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of the US military operation against Iran?

The United States military has named its strikes on Iran "Operation Epic Fury."

Where did the strike against Iran reportedly take place?

The strike reportedly took place near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

What did Israel's Defense Minister say about the attack?

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz stated the attack was done "to remove threats."

What actions were taken in Tehran following the explosions?

Following explosions, authorities shut down the country's airspace and mobile phone services were cut.

What emergency measures were activated in Israel?

Several Israeli hospitals activated emergency protocols, including moving patients to underground facilities. Sirens sounded across Israel as the country closed its airspace.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Photo Gallery

Opinion
Embed widget