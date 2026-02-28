Operation Epic Fury: US Names Iran Strikes As Israel Launches Pre-Emptive Attack

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Pentagon said on Saturday that the United States military has named its strikes on Iran “Operation Epic Fury.”

Israel, with the help of the US, launched a pre-emptive military strike against Iran. The strike reportedly took place near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Trump Pushes For Nuclear Deal Amid Unrest In Iran

Former US President Donald Trump wanted a deal to constrain Iran’s nuclear programme and sees an opportunity while the country faces growing dissent following nationwide protests.

Iran, however, had hoped to avoid war. It maintains it has the right to enrich uranium and does not want to discuss other issues, including its long-range missile programme or support for armed groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described the attack as being done “to remove threats,” but did not provide further details.

Blasts Heard In Tehran, Airspace Shut Down

In Tehran, witnesses reported hearing the first blast near Khamenei’s office. Iranian state television later reported the explosion without specifying the cause.

Explosions were heard across Tehran, the Iranian capital, prompting authorities to shut down the country’s airspace. Mobile phone services were also cut.

Warnings were issued to pilots as the situation escalated.

Emergency Protocols Triggered In Israel

Several hospitals in Israel activated emergency protocols, including moving patients and surgeries to underground facilities, according to AP.

Sirens sounded across Israel as the country closed its airspace. The Israeli military said it had issued a “proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel.”

The developments mark a sharp escalation in tensions in the region.