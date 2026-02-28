Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketJammu & Kashmir Creates History After Beating Karnataka; Wins Ranji Trophy Title For The First Time

Jammu and Kashmir have claimed their first-ever Ranji Trophy title, after 67 years. By beating Karnataka, Paras Dogra's men have officially arrived on the summit of Indian domestic cricket.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 03:23 PM (IST)

Jammu and Kashmir secured their maiden Ranji Trophy title by dominating heavyweights Karnataka through a massive first-innings lead. After posting a colossal 584, headlined by Shubham Pundir’s 121, the J&K bowlers, led by Auqib Nabi’s 5/54, bundled out Karnataka for 293 despite a valiant 160 from Mayank Agarwal. Opting not to enforce the follow-on, J&K effectively batted the hosts out of the contest in the second innings, reaching 342/4 behind unbeaten centuries from Qamran Iqbal (160)* and Sahil Lotra (101)* before the captains shook hands on a draw.

The achievement ends a 67-year wait for the region, marking a successful culmination of a journey that began with their debut in 1959. The final day at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground was a mere formality as J&K batted through the sessions to eliminate any mathematical chance of a Karnataka comeback.

The Foundation: A Mammoth First Innings

The historic feat was laid in the opening sessions when J&K posted a colossal 584 runs. Shubham Pundir led the charge with a resilient 121, while a disciplined lower-order effort ensured the team batted for over 173 overs.

In response, a star-studded Karnataka lineup featuring KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal crumbled under the persistent pressure of the J&K pace attack. Auqib Nabi emerged as the hero with the ball, claiming a clinical 5/54 to bowl out the hosts for just 293. Despite a heroic 160 from veteran Mayank Agarwal, Karnataka found themselves trailing by a massive 291 runs, a deficit that ultimately decided the championship.

The Final Day: Batting Out the Clock

Rather than enforcing the follow-on, J&K chose to bat Karnataka out of the game in the second innings. The final day belonged to Qamran Iqbal and Sahil Lotra, who both struck unbeaten centuries to push the total to 342/4.

Qamran Iqbal: Finished with a commanding 160*.

Sahil Lotra: Followed his first-innings 72 with a maiden first-class hundred, ending on 101*.

The captains shook hands in the afternoon session of Day 5, sparking wild celebrations in the J&K camp. The victory was witnessed by VIP supporters, including J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and BCCI President Mithun Manhas, who traveled to Hubballi to cheer on the side.

Result: Match Drawn; Jammu and Kashmir wins via 1st Innings Lead.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 03:15 PM (IST)
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 J&K Vs Karnataka
