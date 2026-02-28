Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketRinku Singh Rejoins Indian Camp After Father's Funeral

Rinku Singh Rejoins Indian Camp After Father's Funeral

Just a day after his father's final rites, Rinku Singh is back in training, providing a major emotional and tactical boost ahead of India's must-win game against the West Indies.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 06:17 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rinku Singh has returned to the Indian camp and is available for selection just one day after attending his father’s cremation. The left-hander is scheduled to participate in today's training session at Eden Gardens, as India prepares for a decisive encounter against the West Indies that will determine their T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final destiny. Rinku's joining comes as a major boost for the defending champions, but also highlights the heartbreaking reality of athletes balancing professional life with personal loss.

A Journey of Personal Loss and Professional Duty

Rinku’s recent days have been marked by an intense navigation of grief. After initially linking up with the squad in Chennai, he traveled to Noida to visit his father, who was battling stage-four cancer. Following the fixture against Zimbabwe, Rinku received news of his father's passing and flew home to perform the final rites.

During his brief absence, the team management made the sensitive decision to draft Sanju Samson into the playing XI for the Chennai match. This move provided Rinku with the necessary space for his personal mourning while ensuring the team maintained its competitive balance.

Tactical Depth for the Eden Gardens Clash

As the focus shifts to the knockout-intensity match in Kolkata, Rinku’s availability offers significant flexibility to India’s middle order. Known for his ability to tilt games in the closing stages, his presence reinforces the lineup at a time when qualification scenarios remain on a knife-edge.

His return to the nets underscores the human element often hidden behind elite competition. For the Indian side, having a composed finisher back in the ranks could be a pivotal factor as the tournament enters its most unforgiving phase.

Will Rinku Play In India vs West Indies Match?

It is highly unlikely that Rinku will play in the fixture against the West Indies, considering Abhishek Sharma has finally found his rhythm after adapting a more balanced batting style, and Sanju Samson's brief but promising innings. Team management would not want to tamper with the playing 11, as Axar Patel also secured his place finally after Team India learning its lesson from the horrific South Africa defeat.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Rinku Singh available for selection after his father's passing?

Yes, Rinku Singh has returned to the Indian camp and is available for selection after attending his father's cremation.

Why did Sanju Samson play in Rinku Singh's absence?

Team management drafted Sanju Samson into the playing XI to allow Rinku Singh space for personal mourning while ensuring team balance.

What impact does Rinku Singh's return have on India's team strategy?

Rinku's availability offers significant flexibility to India's middle order, reinforcing the lineup with his ability as a finisher.

Will Rinku Singh play in the match against the West Indies?

It is highly unlikely Rinku will play, as the team management likely won't want to alter a settled playing XI.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 06:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rinku Singh IND Vs WI IND Vs WI Live T20 World Cup 2026 Rinku Singh Father Death
