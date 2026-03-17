Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoRenault Duster Pricing Vs Creta, Seltos, Sierra: All You Need To Know

Renault Duster Pricing Vs Creta, Seltos, Sierra: All You Need To Know

The new Duster has less engine options than rivals since the hybrid is not available right now and there are two turbo petrols only.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 03:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The new Duster prices have been revealed finally and here we will see how it matches up with the current segment stalwarts like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the Tata Sierra.

Engine Options Across Rivals

The new Duster has less engine options than rivals since the hybrid is not available right now and there are two turbo petrols only. The Sierra meanwhile has a diesel and two petrol options plus the Hyundai Creta also has a diesel plus two petrol options while the Seltos is the same.

All four cars have powerful turbo petrols with the Duster having a bit more power. However, the base petrol engines has less bhp in the Duster but since it is a turbo there is better torque.


Renault Duster Pricing Vs Creta, Seltos, Sierra: All You Need To Know

Pricing Comparison

The starting price war is won by the Duster since it's priced at Rs 10.49 lakh while the Creta is Rs 10.79 lakh along with the Sierra at Rs 11.49 lakh plus the Seltos at Rs 10.99 lakh.

The more powerful turbo petrol on the Duster with the 1.3l pricing starts from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh.

The Creta range has less variants of the turbo petrol and is priced between Rs 19-20 lakh. The Sierra turbo petrol range is between Rs 17.9 lakh to Rs 20.99 lakh. The Seltos turbo petrol is between Rs 12.89 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh.


Renault Duster Pricing Vs Creta, Seltos, Sierra: All You Need To Know

Value Proposition

The Duster here is lesser priced than rivals and the top-end turbo petrol is also more powerful while it also has a lot of features. Yes, it misses out on a diesel but for the turbo petrol, the Duster is pretty good value while it remains to be seen how well it matches it's rivals in the sales charts in the months to come.


Renault Duster Pricing Vs Creta, Seltos, Sierra: All You Need To Know

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How does the new Duster's pricing compare to its rivals?

The Duster has a lower starting price than the Creta, Seltos, and Sierra, making it a competitive option in its segment.

What engine options does the new Duster offer compared to its competitors?

The Duster currently offers two turbo petrol engines. Rivals like the Creta and Seltos also offer diesel and two petrol options, while the Sierra has a diesel and two petrol options.

Is the Duster's turbo petrol engine more powerful than its rivals?

Yes, the Duster's more powerful turbo petrol engine has slightly more power than its rivals. However, its base petrol engine has less bhp but better torque due to being a turbo.

Does the new Duster offer good value for money?

The Duster is priced competitively and offers a more powerful top-end turbo petrol with many features. While it lacks a diesel option, it presents good value for its turbo petrol variants.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 17 Mar 2026 03:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Renault Duster Seltos Renault Duster Price Duster Vs Seirra Duster Vs Creta
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Renault Duster Pricing Vs Creta, Seltos, Sierra: All You Need To Know
Renault Duster Pricing Vs Creta, Seltos, Sierra: All You Need To Know
Auto
Tata Motors Price Hike Incoming: Commercial Vehicles To Get Costlier From April 1, Here’s Why
Tata Motors Price Hike Incoming: Commercial Vehicles To Get Costlier From April 1, Here’s Why
Auto
Renault Duster Quick Review: A Rugged Comeback Powered By Aggressive Pricing
Renault Duster Quick Review: A Rugged Comeback Powered By Aggressive Pricing
Auto
Jetour T2 launches In Malaysia At Rs 37 Lakh, India Price Would Be Lower?
Jetour T2 launches In Malaysia At Rs 37 Lakh, India Price Would Be Lower?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Pakistan Bombs Kabul Residential Areas, India Condemns Attack on Civilians and Hospitals
Breaking: Iran Strikes U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Gulf Tensions Escalate Amid Missile & Drone Attacks
BREAKING NOW: India Receives 47,000 MT LPG from Strait of Hormuz, Relief for Nationwide Gas Shortage
BREAKING NOW: LPG Tanker Nanda Devi Reaches India via Hormuz, Boosting Supply Amid Crisis Nationwide
GROUND REPORT: LPG Crisis Forces Sweet Makers to Wood Fires, Shortages Hit Homes and Shops
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget