Renault Duster Pricing Vs Creta, Seltos, Sierra: All You Need To Know

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The new Duster prices have been revealed finally and here we will see how it matches up with the current segment stalwarts like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the Tata Sierra.

Engine Options Across Rivals

The new Duster has less engine options than rivals since the hybrid is not available right now and there are two turbo petrols only. The Sierra meanwhile has a diesel and two petrol options plus the Hyundai Creta also has a diesel plus two petrol options while the Seltos is the same.

All four cars have powerful turbo petrols with the Duster having a bit more power. However, the base petrol engines has less bhp in the Duster but since it is a turbo there is better torque.





Pricing Comparison

The starting price war is won by the Duster since it's priced at Rs 10.49 lakh while the Creta is Rs 10.79 lakh along with the Sierra at Rs 11.49 lakh plus the Seltos at Rs 10.99 lakh.

The more powerful turbo petrol on the Duster with the 1.3l pricing starts from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh.

The Creta range has less variants of the turbo petrol and is priced between Rs 19-20 lakh. The Sierra turbo petrol range is between Rs 17.9 lakh to Rs 20.99 lakh. The Seltos turbo petrol is between Rs 12.89 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh.





Value Proposition

The Duster here is lesser priced than rivals and the top-end turbo petrol is also more powerful while it also has a lot of features. Yes, it misses out on a diesel but for the turbo petrol, the Duster is pretty good value while it remains to be seen how well it matches it's rivals in the sales charts in the months to come.



