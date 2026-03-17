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HomeAutoRenault Duster Quick Review: A Rugged Comeback Powered By Aggressive Pricing

Renault Duster Quick Review: A Rugged Comeback Powered By Aggressive Pricing

The new Duster is underpinned by an all new platform for India and comes with two turbo petrols along with one strong hybrid option.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 11:48 AM (IST)
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The new Duster is finally here and the price makes it worth the wait as it starts from Rs 10.49 lakh and that is aggressive pricing indeed with the top-end models at Rs 18.49 lakh. The new Duster is underpinned by an all new platform for India and comes with two turbo petrols along with one strong hybrid option. While the strong hybrid would be available later, here is our quick review of the car.

Design and Road Presence

The new Duster is proportionate and matches its rivals for size but the styling is more rugged while maintaining some DNA with the old Duster. It is not too flashy but has chunky cladding, 18 inch wheels and a tough look. It is different from rivals while at the rear you get C pillar mounted rear door handles. Build quality is tough and feels well built.


Renault Duster Quick Review: A Rugged Comeback Powered By Aggressive Pricing

Interior and Features

The interiors are not finished in the typical colours with a dual-tone black and green look. The design is simple, classy but quality isn't the best in class in respect to the plastics or the overall buttons feel/switchgear. Interestingly the volume controller is placed behind the steering wheel and there are some buttons around while not being entirely touchscreen dependent. The touchscreen is angled towards the driver and comes loaded with features while the touch display could have been slicker.


Renault Duster Quick Review: A Rugged Comeback Powered By Aggressive Pricing

There is ample storage too while the features list is big and takes the fight to rivals like a 360 degree camera, ADAS, dual-zone climate control, Google built in, ambient lighting, powered seats with ventilation, electric parking brake, all disc brakes and more. There is a powered tailgate and the boot is huge while beating rivals. Space though is decent but tall folks are more comfortable in rival cars with a narrower cabin in the Duster.


Renault Duster Quick Review: A Rugged Comeback Powered By Aggressive Pricing

Engine Options and Driving Experience

There is a base 1.0l turbo petrol with 100bhp and that comes with a 6-speed manual while there is a more powerful 1.3l turbo petrol with 160bhp which has either a manual or a DCT with a wet clutch. The turbo petrol has the most power and torque at 280N while the DCT is there as well which is tuned for our markets.


Renault Duster Quick Review: A Rugged Comeback Powered By Aggressive Pricing

There is also a 1.8 NA hybrid which we have driven and we have liked the performance here with most of the driving done in electric mode plus it is fairly comfortable while the ride quality is very good. Grip is good and the new Duster retains the toughness of the old one but with more comfort. It is lighter and more fun to drive.


Renault Duster Quick Review: A Rugged Comeback Powered By Aggressive Pricing

Verdict: Should You Buy It?

If outright efficiency is what you want, the hybrid Duster is worth waiting for which is a few months away but the 1.3l turbo for now is the pick of the range although there is no diesel. The new Duster is very well equipped, has a sense of toughness and looks attractive while also offering good value which means it should have its own place in this crowded segment.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the starting price of the new Duster?

The new Duster starts at Rs 10.49 lakh, with top-end models priced at Rs 18.49 lakh.

What are the engine options for the new Duster?

It offers two turbo petrol engines (1.0L and 1.3L) and will later have a 1.8L strong hybrid option.

What are some of the notable features in the new Duster?

Features include a 360-degree camera, ADAS, dual-zone climate control, Google built-in, and powered seats with ventilation.

How is the interior quality and design of the new Duster?

The interior has a unique black and green dual-tone theme. While the design is simple and classy, the plastic quality and switchgear feel aren't best-in-class.

Is the new Duster comfortable for tall passengers?

While space is decent, taller individuals might find rival cars more comfortable due to the Duster's narrower cabin.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 11:48 AM (IST)
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Renault Renault Duster Quick Review Renault Duster Comeback Renault Duster First Look
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