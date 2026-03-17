Renault Duster Quick Review: A Rugged Comeback Powered By Aggressive Pricing

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The new Duster is finally here and the price makes it worth the wait as it starts from Rs 10.49 lakh and that is aggressive pricing indeed with the top-end models at Rs 18.49 lakh. The new Duster is underpinned by an all new platform for India and comes with two turbo petrols along with one strong hybrid option. While the strong hybrid would be available later, here is our quick review of the car.

Design and Road Presence

The new Duster is proportionate and matches its rivals for size but the styling is more rugged while maintaining some DNA with the old Duster. It is not too flashy but has chunky cladding, 18 inch wheels and a tough look. It is different from rivals while at the rear you get C pillar mounted rear door handles. Build quality is tough and feels well built.





Interior and Features

The interiors are not finished in the typical colours with a dual-tone black and green look. The design is simple, classy but quality isn't the best in class in respect to the plastics or the overall buttons feel/switchgear. Interestingly the volume controller is placed behind the steering wheel and there are some buttons around while not being entirely touchscreen dependent. The touchscreen is angled towards the driver and comes loaded with features while the touch display could have been slicker.





There is ample storage too while the features list is big and takes the fight to rivals like a 360 degree camera, ADAS, dual-zone climate control, Google built in, ambient lighting, powered seats with ventilation, electric parking brake, all disc brakes and more. There is a powered tailgate and the boot is huge while beating rivals. Space though is decent but tall folks are more comfortable in rival cars with a narrower cabin in the Duster.





Engine Options and Driving Experience

There is a base 1.0l turbo petrol with 100bhp and that comes with a 6-speed manual while there is a more powerful 1.3l turbo petrol with 160bhp which has either a manual or a DCT with a wet clutch. The turbo petrol has the most power and torque at 280N while the DCT is there as well which is tuned for our markets.





There is also a 1.8 NA hybrid which we have driven and we have liked the performance here with most of the driving done in electric mode plus it is fairly comfortable while the ride quality is very good. Grip is good and the new Duster retains the toughness of the old one but with more comfort. It is lighter and more fun to drive.





Verdict: Should You Buy It?

If outright efficiency is what you want, the hybrid Duster is worth waiting for which is a few months away but the 1.3l turbo for now is the pick of the range although there is no diesel. The new Duster is very well equipped, has a sense of toughness and looks attractive while also offering good value which means it should have its own place in this crowded segment.