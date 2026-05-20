Trump Says He Could Be Israel PM, Claims Netanyahu ‘Will Do Whatever I Want’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump claims 99% popularity in Israel, considers prime minister role.

He expressed no urgency to finalize an Iran agreement.

Trump stated Netanyahu would follow his directives readily.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed he enjoys “99 per cent” popularity in Israel and suggested he could run for prime minister there after completing his presidency in the United States.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “I'm right now at 99% in Israel. I could run for prime minister!”

#WATCH | On Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump says, "He'll do whatever I want him to do. He's a very good man. He'll do whatever I want him to do...he's not treated right in Israel, in my opinion. I'm right now at 99% in Israel. I could run for prime… pic.twitter.com/YPnIPe1r6b — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2026

Referring to what he described as exceptionally high approval ratings, he added, “So maybe after I do this, I'll go to Israel, run for prime minister. I had a poll this morning. I'm 99%.”

Trump Says He Is ‘In No Hurry’ On Iran Agreement

When questioned about a possible strike on Iran, Trump said he was in “no hurry” to finalise an agreement with the Islamic Republic.

“We'd have to open the strait, that would open immediately, so we're gonna give this one shot. I'm in no hurry. Everyone is saying, 'Oh, the midterms.' Ideally I'd like to see few people killed, as opposed to a lot”, he said.

The remarks come amid continuing tensions surrounding negotiations between the US and Iran over a potential peace agreement.

Remarks On Netanyahu

Reporters also asked Trump about his conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding a possible attack on Iran.

Responding to the question, Trump said, “He's a very good man, he'll do whatever I want him to do. And he's a great guy... Don't forget he was a wartime prime minister.”

Trump further claimed that Netanyahu is not being “treated right” in Israel.

Fresh Warning To Iran

The comments come a day after Trump issued another warning to Iran, saying “another big hit” could be coming as both countries remain locked in a deadlock over the terms of a durable peace agreement.

Reports Of Proposed Bounty On Trump, Netanyahu

Meanwhile, Iran is reportedly discussing a proposal involving a $58 million bounty on Trump and Netanyahu.

According to reports by Iran Wire and The Telegraph UK, Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament, announced that a bill titled “Counter-Action by the Military and Security Forces of the Islamic Republic” was being prepared.

The proposed legislation would reportedly formalise payment of 50 million euros, approximately $58.23 million, to any individual or entity that assassinated the US and Israeli leaders.

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Reports further stated that the Iranian parliament is scheduled to vote on the bill linked to the February 28 strikes on Tehran that reportedly killed then-supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

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