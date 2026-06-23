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HomeAutoNissan Tekton Vs Patrol: Connection With The Legend?

Nissan Tekton Vs Patrol: Connection With The Legend?

It has a huge fan following particularly in the Middle East market where it has an icon status while having huge sales. 

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 08:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nissan Patrol is a legendary, iconic SUV known globally.
  • Tekton shares components with Duster, not Patrol mechanically.
  • Tekton's design draws clear inspiration from Patrol's styling.

The Patrol is a legendary SUV from Nissan and has been available in many markets for decades. 

It has a huge fan following particularly in the Middle East market where it has an icon status while having huge sales. 

The Patrol name and the brand is the most famous Nissan alongside the Skyline GTR of course. 

The new Patrol has a turbo V6 instead of a V8 but has the same big and butch stance which is loved all over. 

Patrol's Lineage

Now, the question is how it traces the lineage to the Tekton. 

Is the Tekton based on the Patrol? No, as it is the sibling of the Renault Duster and shares much of the components along with the engines. 


Nissan Tekton Vs Patrol: Connection With The Legend?

Hence, the Patrol of course shares nothing with the Tekton but there is one clear connection. 

The styling of the Tekton clearly takes inspiration from the Patrol SUV especially the front end with the headlamps to the grille design. 

The same muscular look is seen from the Patrol in the Tekton design which is a good thing. 

The Tekton looks completely different from the Duster from the front while drawing inspiration from the Patrol will mean a premium positioning. 

While mechanically or features wise the Tekton obviously does not share anything with the Patrol which is a massive luxury SUV but there is a connection nevertheless with the design while showing Indian buyers about Nissans heritage. 

Only time will tell whether that will work in favour of Nissan.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Nissan Patrol known for?

The Nissan Patrol is a legendary SUV with a huge fan following, particularly in the Middle East. It has achieved icon status and boasts huge sales in that market.

Is the Tekton based on the Nissan Patrol?

No, the Tekton is not based on the Patrol. It is a sibling of the Renault Duster and shares many components and engines with the Duster.

What is the connection between the Tekton and the Nissan Patrol?

The Tekton's styling clearly takes inspiration from the Patrol, especially its front end, headlamps, and grille design. This design choice gives it a muscular look.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 08:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nissan Patrol Nissan Tekton
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