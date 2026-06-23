Nissan Tekton Vs Patrol: Connection With The Legend?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nissan Patrol is a legendary, iconic SUV known globally.

Tekton shares components with Duster, not Patrol mechanically.

Tekton's design draws clear inspiration from Patrol's styling.

The Patrol is a legendary SUV from Nissan and has been available in many markets for decades.

It has a huge fan following particularly in the Middle East market where it has an icon status while having huge sales.

The Patrol name and the brand is the most famous Nissan alongside the Skyline GTR of course.

The new Patrol has a turbo V6 instead of a V8 but has the same big and butch stance which is loved all over.

Patrol's Lineage

Now, the question is how it traces the lineage to the Tekton.

Is the Tekton based on the Patrol? No, as it is the sibling of the Renault Duster and shares much of the components along with the engines.





Hence, the Patrol of course shares nothing with the Tekton but there is one clear connection.

The styling of the Tekton clearly takes inspiration from the Patrol SUV especially the front end with the headlamps to the grille design.

The same muscular look is seen from the Patrol in the Tekton design which is a good thing.

The Tekton looks completely different from the Duster from the front while drawing inspiration from the Patrol will mean a premium positioning.

While mechanically or features wise the Tekton obviously does not share anything with the Patrol which is a massive luxury SUV but there is a connection nevertheless with the design while showing Indian buyers about Nissans heritage.

Only time will tell whether that will work in favour of Nissan.