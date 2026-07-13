Khan Sir, Two Bodyguards Get Anticipatory Bail In Patna Coaching Clash Case

Patna-based educator Faisal Khan, widely known as Khan Sir, and his two bodyguards were on Monday granted anticipatory bail by a civil court in connection with a case arising out of a clash between rival coaching institutes in the Musallahpur area of the city.

The case stems from an incident on June 2, when a group of around 15 to 20 people allegedly vandalised the premises of Khan Global Studies (KGS) and hurled stones at the coaching institute.

The following day, police detained two security guards employed at the institute after a video circulating on social media purportedly showed them opening fire during the incident.

Also Read: OPINION | India's AI Moment: From Digital Power To Global Rule-Maker

According to police, the firearms allegedly used were seized and sent for forensic examination. An FIR was registered at Kadamkuan police station, and the two security guards continue to remain in judicial custody.

Soon after the incident, Khan Sir alleged that individuals associated with a rival coaching institute were responsible for the attack on KGS. However, members of the rival institute countered the allegation, claiming that the incident had been orchestrated by Khan Sir himself.

Referring to the viral video purportedly showing the guards firing shots, they alleged that the episode had been staged. Khan Sir has denied the allegations.

The matter remains under investigation.



Also Read: What Do Prisoners Eat In Tihar Jail? A Look At Menu Amid US Man's Plea For Pasta



