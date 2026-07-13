Supreme Court Issues Notice To Ram Mandir Trust Over Donation Row, Seeks SIT Status Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court ordered SIT to submit probe status report.

Petitioners seek independent probe; Trust must also respond.

SIT investigation ongoing, uncovering lapses, and making arrests.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to submit a status report on its investigation.

The apex court also sought a response from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust while scheduling the matter for further hearing on July 20.

"We direct the SIT constituted by the State of Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report. Post this matter for further consideration on next Monday. Please also mention the composition of the SIT in the status report," the court said, according to ANI.

Petitioners Seek Independent Probe Into Donation Allegations

The petitions before the Supreme Court have sought a forensic audit of the Trust's accounts along with a review by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), alleging financial irregularities and inadequate oversight in the management of temple donations.

The petitioners have also questioned the ongoing SIT investigation initiated by the Uttar Pradesh government. They argued that the inquiry was launched without the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) and contended that the matter should instead be investigated by an independent agency.

The Supreme Court will take up the case again on July 20 after receiving the status report from the SIT and the Trust's response.

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SIT Probe Continues After Multiple Arrests

The hearing comes as the state-appointed SIT continues its investigation into the alleged donation scam. So far, eight people have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to preliminary findings, investigators have uncovered indications of repeated thefts, security lapses in the temple's counting room and suspicious incidents captured on CCTV footage.

The probe remains underway as investigators examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged misappropriation of donations.

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Political Row Intensifies Over Investigation

The allegations have triggered a political controversy, with opposition parties raising questions over the management of temple donations and the conduct of the investigation.

The Uttar Pradesh government has maintained that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty after the investigation is completed.

The Supreme Court's directions are expected to shape the next phase of the case as the SIT prepares to place its findings before the court next week.