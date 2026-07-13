India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaSupreme Court Issues Notice To Ram Mandir Trust Over Donation Row, Seeks SIT Status Report

Supreme Court Issues Notice To Ram Mandir Trust Over Donation Row, Seeks SIT Status Report

The court also sought a response from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and asked the SIT to disclose its composition.

Written By : Nipun Sehgal |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court ordered SIT to submit probe status report.
  • Petitioners seek independent probe; Trust must also respond.
  • SIT investigation ongoing, uncovering lapses, and making arrests.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to submit a status report on its investigation.

The apex court also sought a response from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust while scheduling the matter for further hearing on July 20.

"We direct the SIT constituted by the State of Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report. Post this matter for further consideration on next Monday. Please also mention the composition of the SIT in the status report," the court said, according to ANI.

Petitioners Seek Independent Probe Into Donation Allegations

The petitions before the Supreme Court have sought a forensic audit of the Trust's accounts along with a review by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), alleging financial irregularities and inadequate oversight in the management of temple donations.

The petitioners have also questioned the ongoing SIT investigation initiated by the Uttar Pradesh government. They argued that the inquiry was launched without the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) and contended that the matter should instead be investigated by an independent agency.

The Supreme Court will take up the case again on July 20 after receiving the status report from the SIT and the Trust's response.

ALSO READ | Vijay Govt Gets Interim Relief As SC Stays High Court Order On Cow Slaughter Ban

SIT Probe Continues After Multiple Arrests

The hearing comes as the state-appointed SIT continues its investigation into the alleged donation scam. So far, eight people have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to preliminary findings, investigators have uncovered indications of repeated thefts, security lapses in the temple's counting room and suspicious incidents captured on CCTV footage.

The probe remains underway as investigators examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged misappropriation of donations.

ALSO READ | Hindu, Muslim Parties Reject SC's Mediation Call For Gyanvapi, Mathura And Sambhal Mosque Cases

Political Row Intensifies Over Investigation

The allegations have triggered a political controversy, with opposition parties raising questions over the management of temple donations and the conduct of the investigation.

The Uttar Pradesh government has maintained that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty after the investigation is completed.

The Supreme Court's directions are expected to shape the next phase of the case as the SIT prepares to place its findings before the court next week.

Before You Go

Breaking News: Baba Ramdev's Hindu Rashtra Remarks Trigger Political Controversy

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Supreme Court direct regarding the Ram Mandir donations?

The Supreme Court directed the UP government's SIT to submit a status report on its investigation into alleged donation embezzlement. It also sought a response from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

What are the petitioners asking for?

Petitioners seek a forensic audit and CAG review of the Trust's accounts, alleging financial irregularities. They also advocate for an independent agency to investigate the matter.

What have investigators found so far in the probe?

Preliminary findings reveal repeated thefts, security lapses in the counting room, and suspicious CCTV footage. Eight people have been arrested in connection with the alleged scam.

When will the Supreme Court hear the case again?

The Supreme Court will take up the case again on July 20. This follows the submission of the SIT's status report and the Trust's response.

Published at : 13 Jul 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ayodhya Ram Mandir SUpreme COurt Ram Mandir Donation
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Supreme Court Issues Notice To Ram Mandir Trust Over Donation Row, Seeks SIT Status Report
Supreme Court Issues Notice To Ram Mandir Trust Over Donation Row, Seeks SIT Status Report
India
Tamil Nadu: Vijay Govt Gets Interim Relief As SC Stays High Court Order On Cow Slaughter Ban
Vijay Govt Gets Interim Relief As SC Stays High Court Order On Cow Slaughter Ban
India
Hindu, Muslim Parties Reject SC's Mediation Call For Gyanvapi, Mathura nd Sambhal Mosque Cases
Hindu, Muslim Parties Reject SC's Mediation Call For Gyanvapi, Mathura nd Sambhal Mosque Cases
India
'Decide Citizenship Via Fair Process': SC Sets Aside Gauhati HC Order Declaring 27 People Foreigners
'Decide Citizenship Via Fair Process': SC Sets Aside Assam Foreigner Labels For 27 People
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Baba Ramdev's Hindu Rashtra Remarks Trigger Political Controversy
Breaking News: Nitesh Rane's Remarks on Aamir Khan's Marriage Spark Political Row
Breaking: Four Teenagers Drown in Yamuna River in Delhi's Alipur
Election Update: Datia By-Election Heats Up as BJP and Congress File Nominations
Political Update: UP Ministers Call for Public Display of Shop Owners' Identity
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget