Planning To Buy An SUV? These 3 Upcoming Midsize Models Could Be Worth Waiting For

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MG Hector Hawk debuts as hybrid and all-electric SUV.

Mahindra Scorpio N facelift gains larger touchscreen, new technology.

Hyundai Bayon enters premium segment, positioned between Venue/Creta.

The premium midsize SUV segment is set for a fresh wave of launches in FY2027, giving prospective buyers several new options to consider. As demand for feature-rich SUVs continues to grow, manufacturers are preparing to introduce models that promise updated technology, modern styling and electrified powertrains.

From plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles to comprehensive facelifts and all-new nameplates, the upcoming line-up reflects the industry's growing focus on innovation. Buyers looking to enter the premium SUV space may find it worthwhile to wait for these launches before making a purchase.

Here are three upcoming midsize SUVs expected to make an impact in FY2027.

ALSO READ | Mercedes-Benz India Maintains Its Lead Over Arch Rival BMW In H1 Sales

MG Hector Hawk to expand the brand's electrification push

MG is preparing to introduce the all-new Hector Hawk, a premium midsize SUV that will sit above the existing Hector in the company's line-up. The model is expected to play a key role in MG's electrification strategy for the Indian market.

Unlike conventional SUVs, the Hector Hawk will not be offered with petrol or diesel powertrains. Instead, it will arrive with a plug-in hybrid option and an all-electric variant. The SUV is also expected to be available in a seven-seat configuration and will rival the XEV 9s.

The Hector Hawk's positioning signals MG's continued emphasis on electrified mobility while expanding its presence in the premium SUV segment.





ALSO READ | MG Hector Hawk EV To Have More Than 500 Km Range But Will Also Have A PHEV Version

Mahindra Scorpio N facelift to bring more technology

Mahindra is also gearing up to launch the updated Scorpio N, with the popular SUV set to receive a comprehensive facelift. The refreshed model is expected to build on the success of one of the brand's best-selling SUVs.

Among the key upgrades will be a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with several new features and technology enhancements. Many of these updates are expected to be in line with those offered on the XUV 7XO.

The facelift is also likely to receive improvements to its infotainment system, giving buyers a more modern in-cabin experience while retaining the Scorpio N's established appeal.





Hyundai Bayon set to slot between Venue and Creta

Hyundai is expected to introduce the Bayon in India as an all-new SUV positioned between the Venue and the Creta. The model will target buyers seeking a premium offering in the growing midsize SUV segment.

The Bayon will be a vehicle measuring over four metres in length and is expected to feature premium styling along with a technology-focused cabin. Hyundai is also expected to offer the SUV with a naturally aspirated petrol engine and a CNG option.

Positioned below the Creta, the Bayon is expected to emerge as another strong contender in the segment and will rival the Victoris.



