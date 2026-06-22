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HomeAutoSkoda Kodiaq RS India Bookings Begin: Expected Price, Features, And Launch Details

Skoda Kodiaq RS India Bookings Begin: Expected Price, Features, And Launch Details

Powered by a 265bhp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with AWD, the imported SUV is expected to arrive in small numbers.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Skoda Kodiaq RS bookings open for limited CBU units.
  • It features 265bhp 2.0L turbo-petrol and 400Nm torque.
  • Sporty design upgrades, premium black interior with red accents.

Skoda has started bookings for its Kodiaq RS and sales will start soon after. The Kodiaq RS is a CBU performance SUV version of the Kodiaq with many changes including a more powerful turbo petrol.

The Kodiaq RS would be sold in limited numbers in a handful of units and probably would be coming in even less numbers than the Octavia RS. Hence, only 50 units is expected while the RS gets a 265bhp 2.0 turbo petrol TSI and even more torque than the Octavia RS at 400Nm. The Kodiaq RS will come with a 7-speed dual clutch automatic and AWD as well.

Performance and Design Upgrades

Other changes expected include bigger brakes and new styling with a new look front/rear bumper plus new exhausts along with larger 20-inch alloy wheels.

The interiors too would be expected to have a sporty look with a full black cabin but with suede along with red accents all throughout plus sport seats.


Skoda Kodiaq RS India Bookings Begin: Expected Price, Features, And Launch Details

Also Read : Honda Elevate Facelift Not To Get Hybrid But Small Changes

Limited Numbers, Premium Positioning

The Kodiaq RS would be coming in limited numbers and this is the first time that the RS badge comes with an SUV while for the first time, the Kodiaq gets an RS version.

The Kodiaq RS being an import would be expected to have a significant price increase over the standard Kodiaq and expect the prices to start from Rs 50 lakh plus.

The Kodiaq RS would exist in a different niche and have no rivals in terms of its performance as well as the looks on offer.

More details on the Kodiaq RS would be revealed as the new variant joins above the current Kodiaq range in India.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many units of the Kodiaq RS will be available?

Only 50 units of the Kodiaq RS are expected to be sold. It will be available in limited numbers, even fewer than the Octavia RS.

What are the key specifications of the Kodiaq RS engine?

The Kodiaq RS is powered by a 265bhp 2.0 turbo petrol TSI engine, delivering 400Nm of torque. It comes with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and AWD.

What design upgrades does the Kodiaq RS feature?

The Kodiaq RS includes new styling with updated front/rear bumpers, new exhausts, and larger 20-inch alloy wheels. The interior boasts a sporty black cabin with suede, red accents, and sport seats.

What is the expected price range for the Skoda Kodiaq RS?

As an import, the Kodiaq RS is expected to have a significant price increase over the standard Kodiaq. Prices are anticipated to start from Rs 50 lakh plus.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Skoda Skoda Kodiaq RS Kodiaq RS Skoda Kodiaq Bookings Begin
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