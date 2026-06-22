Skoda Kodiaq RS India Bookings Begin: Expected Price, Features, And Launch Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Skoda Kodiaq RS bookings open for limited CBU units.

It features 265bhp 2.0L turbo-petrol and 400Nm torque.

Sporty design upgrades, premium black interior with red accents.

Skoda has started bookings for its Kodiaq RS and sales will start soon after. The Kodiaq RS is a CBU performance SUV version of the Kodiaq with many changes including a more powerful turbo petrol.

The Kodiaq RS would be sold in limited numbers in a handful of units and probably would be coming in even less numbers than the Octavia RS. Hence, only 50 units is expected while the RS gets a 265bhp 2.0 turbo petrol TSI and even more torque than the Octavia RS at 400Nm. The Kodiaq RS will come with a 7-speed dual clutch automatic and AWD as well.

Performance and Design Upgrades

Other changes expected include bigger brakes and new styling with a new look front/rear bumper plus new exhausts along with larger 20-inch alloy wheels.

The interiors too would be expected to have a sporty look with a full black cabin but with suede along with red accents all throughout plus sport seats.





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Limited Numbers, Premium Positioning

The Kodiaq RS would be coming in limited numbers and this is the first time that the RS badge comes with an SUV while for the first time, the Kodiaq gets an RS version.

The Kodiaq RS being an import would be expected to have a significant price increase over the standard Kodiaq and expect the prices to start from Rs 50 lakh plus.

The Kodiaq RS would exist in a different niche and have no rivals in terms of its performance as well as the looks on offer.

More details on the Kodiaq RS would be revealed as the new variant joins above the current Kodiaq range in India.