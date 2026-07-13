Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gadkari: City ethanol mileage equals petrol, highways less efficient.

Gadkari threatened defamation lawsuits against misinformation spreaders.

E20 Petrol Debate: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said ethanol-powered vehicles deliver mileage comparable to petrol in city driving, while acknowledging that fuel efficiency declines on highways.

In an exclusive interview with ABP News Executive Editor Megha Prasad, Gadkari said, "In cities, ethanol and petrol give same mileage. On highways, however, the mileage is lower. That is true," Gadkari said.

The minister reiterated that despite the difference in highway fuel efficiency, ethanol remains an important alternative fuel that can help India reduce its dependence on imported crude oil and promote the use of indigenous energy sources.

'I Will File Defamation Case, Take You To Court'

Gadkari made several strong assertions, claiming that misinformation about ethanol was being spread on social media and that a campaign was being run to defame him. He also issued a stern warning of legal action over claims related to the finances of his son Nikhil Gadkari's company.

Responding to concerns over ethanol, Gadkari said ethanol-blended petrol delivers mileage comparable to regular petrol in city driving. However, he acknowledged that mileage on highways may be lower because ethanol has a lower calorific value than petrol. He urged people not to form opinions without verifying the facts.

Addressing reports about his son's company, Gadkari said, "The figures being quoted about the income and profits of my son Nikhil Gadkari's company are completely incorrect. Wherever you have obtained these figures from, even if they are from Google, if they are repeated, I will file a defamation case and take the matter to court."

The Union minister also said that an "Atmanirbhar Bharat" was Mahatma Gandhi's dream and that the government was carrying forward that vision by reducing imports and promoting indigenous alternatives. He added that the primary objective of the initiative was to strengthen villages and improve the economic condition of farmers.

India Rolled Out E20 Nationwide

The Central government has ruled out offering pure petrol, E10 and E20 simultaneously across India, saying maintaining multiple petrol grades would increase costs and create significant logistical challenges. In a question-and-answer note issued on July 10, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas reiterated that E20 will continue as the country's standard petrol blend.

India reached the milestone of 20% ethanol blending in April 2025, five years ahead of the original 2030 target. As a result, the regular petrol sold at fuel stations across the country now contains 20% ethanol.

Fuel efficiency continues to be the primary consideration for most buyers when choosing a vehicle. Since the nationwide rollout of E20 fuel, many vehicle owners have complained about a decline in mileage. The issue has not only been widely discussed on social media but has also become a frequent topic of conversation in workplaces and social gatherings.