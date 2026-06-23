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HomeAutoNew Tata Tigor Could Offer More Than Just A Tiago With A Boot

New Tata Tigor Could Offer More Than Just A Tiago With A Boot

The new Tigor will have a slightly more premium look on the inside with a different upholstery while the features list is expected to be the same.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tata Tigor facelift to debut with updated design elements.
  • Interior gains premium upholstery, 360-degree camera, infotainment.
  • Powertrain options include 1.2L petrol, CNG, manual/AMT.

Tata will debut the facelift version of the Tigor compact sedan as a rival to the Dzire from Maruti Suzuki. The new Tigor will get all of the changes from the Tiago but there would be differentiation between the two.

The front end of the new Tigor will carry the same design as the Tiago but it could get new alloys and the rear styling would be changed of course with being a compact sedan rather than a hatchback. Hence, the rear styling could be having a slight change but it could have a continuous strip of lighting.

Also Read : Honda Elevate Facelift Not To Get Hybrid But Small Changes

Features and Powertrain

The new Tigor will have a slightly more premium look on the inside with a different upholstery while the features list is expected to be the same. The new Tigor facelift is expected to have the same changes as the Tiago facelift which includes features like a 360 degree camera, rear ac vents, new infotainment system, new steering wheel and fast charging ports.

The engine options would be the same as the Tiago with the Tigor getting the same 1.2l petrol engine with CNG also available as an option. There would be a manual as well as AMT as well. The CNG will get a twin cylinder technology too.

EV Version Also in the Works

The Tigor EV will get the same treatment as the Tiago EV too. The launch will happen this financial year for the new Tigor EV.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new model is Tata launching?

Tata is launching a facelift version of the Tigor compact sedan. It is intended to rival the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

What new features will the Tigor facelift include?

The new Tigor facelift will include a 360-degree camera, rear AC vents, a new infotainment system, and fast charging ports. It will also have a new steering wheel.

What engine options will be available for the new Tigor?

The new Tigor will come with a 1.2L petrol engine. A CNG option with twin cylinder technology will also be available, alongside manual and AMT transmissions.

Will there be an electric version of the new Tigor?

Yes, the Tigor EV will also receive updates similar to the Tiago EV. Its launch is planned for this financial year.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tiago TATA Tata Tigor Tata Tigor Facelift
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