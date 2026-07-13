Nissan Says India Isn't Ready For EVs Yet, Electric Car Launch Likely Around 2028

Demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in India continues to grow, prompting several major car manufacturers to strengthen their presence in the segment. However, Nissan believes the Indian market is not yet fully prepared for widespread EV adoption. The company says it will not rush into launching electric cars simply to follow the trend and will instead enter the market only when the timing and demand are right.

According to Massimiliano Messina, Chairman of Nissan's EMEA and Oceania region, the company could begin introducing electric vehicles in India around 2028. However, no specific model, production facility or launch timeline has been confirmed. Nissan maintains that it will only launch EVs once the market is mature enough and customer demand reaches the required level.

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Company Focused On Expanding Its Portfolio

Nissan believes that petrol and CNG vehicles currently remain the preferred choice for most Indian buyers. As a result, the company plans to strengthen its existing portfolio before introducing electric models.

To achieve this, Nissan intends to launch new petrol, CNG and automatic variants to boost sales and broaden its customer base. The company believes this strategy will help establish a stronger market presence before entering the EV segment.

Nissan also noted that the share of electric vehicles in India has been steadily increasing. While EVs previously accounted for around 4% of the market, that figure has now risen to approximately 6% to 8%. Despite this growth, the company believes the increase has been significantly influenced by government policies, fuel-efficiency regulations, manufacturer targets and incentive schemes. Therefore, it does not intend to make investment decisions based solely on the current market figures.

Expansion Plans For 2027

For several years, Nissan operated in India with a limited product portfolio, with the Magnite serving as its primary offering. This restricted line-up affected the company's sales performance.

The automaker is now working to expand its range of vehicles. It has recently introduced the Gravite MPV and the new Tekton SUV. In addition, Nissan is preparing to launch a new seven-seater C-segment SUV in early 2027. Through these new models, the company aims to strengthen its position in the Indian automotive market.

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India Remains A Key Export Hub

Nissan views India not only as an important domestic market but also as a major export base. The Magnite is already exported from India to several international markets, allowing the company to maximise the utilisation of its Chennai manufacturing plant and supply chain.

According to Nissan, any future model will be considered successful only if it demonstrates strong potential in both the domestic market and export markets.