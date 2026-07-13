E20 Petrol Debate: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday strongly refuted claims regarding the revenue and profits of his son Nikhil Gadkari's company, warning of legal action against anyone who repeats what he described as incorrect figures.

In an exclusive interview with ABP News Executive Editor Megha Prasad, Gadkari said the financial data being circulated about the company was "completely wrong" and cautioned against relying on unverified information.

"The figures being quoted about the income and profits of my son Nikhil Gadkari's company are entirely incorrect. Wherever you have obtained these numbers from, even if they are from Google, if they are repeated, I will file a defamation case and take the matter to court," Gadkari said.