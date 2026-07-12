Tata Sierra EV QWD Review: Best Electric SUV From India?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The car's complete package is impressive, but expensive.

Plenty of hopes rest on the Sierra EV and carrying the Sierra name is also the arrival of AWD which brings it closer to its original namesake. However, nostalgia aside, is the Sierra EV worth the hype? Here is our drive review. Let's get straight to it.

We only drove the top spec Sierra EV QWD which means AWD and two electric motors which develop more than 300 bhp (313) and 500Nm torque. It's also got a large 75kwh battery pack which has a claimed range of 624km.

Performance And Driving Experience

With two motors you would expect performance to be massive and it is. Yet the power delivery is beautifully linear and it's not sudden or abrupt. Even in the city more the way it builds speed is something not seen on any other EV in its segment and Sport more it just flies. Performance is fantastic with 0-100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds. There is also a boost mode which unlocks the most dynamic side of the car.





However, in every day driving, you can actually enjoy the performance and it's not just for show at a drag strip. Instant overtaking or smooth city driving is there which helps. Plus the visibility is good and you sit high while the steering is light too. Compared to the ICE, the EV version to me has a more pliant ride quality and feels more settled. Plus the lack of noise and the smooth nature helps. With spirited driving, range will be affected but expect it to be around 450-500 km realistically.

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We feel the way the Sierra feels mature and how it can handle 300 plus bhp is commendable but whether it needs this much power is also another matter.

The ground clearance of 205mm also means you won't find any issues with the car and it performed great off-road of which there will be a separate review.





We did notice the regenerative braking to be mild and not strong but brakes overall were good enough.

Features, Technology And Cabin

Tata has given plenty of tech here and aside from the triple screens there is an useful HUD which is even better than some luxury cars, a fantastic audio system, games to play when charging, a large panoramic sunroof, dual powered seats, Dolby Atmos, rear sunblinds, powered tailgate and more.

Ventilated seats are offered too but they are positioned oddly out of sight. Unlike the Harrier, ergonomics are an improvement and storage is ample. The passenger screen nearly has all of the features so that they are not bored but it does become a distraction for the driver with no filter. The cabin design and fit/finish is as per class standard and looks premium too.





New to the QWD is also the V2V/V2L plus a 540 degree camera which shows the under side of the car. Finally there is the auto park and summon mode where you uss the key to move the car like on the Harrier.

Space meanwhile is the same while at the rear there is a flat floor and headroom/legroom is pretty good.

Verdict

Yes, it seems the EV Sierra is even more desirable and to us, is the most complete product yet from Tata. The performance is there along with ample range, tech and features plus enough toughness plus practicality. It happens to be the Jack of all trades and masters a few too.





That said, we feel it it is too expensive at Rs 26 lakh and that's its biggest shortcomings more than anything else as it brings itself too close to the bigger Harrier EV. That said, it is indeed the most capable EV right now at this price.

What we like- Performance, range, features, tech, capability

What we don't - Expensive