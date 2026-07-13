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English NewsBusinessEXCLUSIVE | 'Import Less, Adopt Swadeshi': Nitin Gadkari On E20 Petrol

EXCLUSIVE | 'Import Less, Adopt Swadeshi': Nitin Gadkari On E20 Petrol

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari says E20 fuel is key to India's energy security, as one of the objectives behind implementation is to cut imports.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Minister Gadkari defended E20, citing energy and fiscal independence.
  • E20 program aims to reduce India's substantial oil import bill.
  • Consumers report lower mileage; minister blames pump contamination, not E20.
  • Minister challenges critics for verified E20 engine damage evidence.

Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, strongly defended the central government's ethanol-blending programme despite growing public criticism over its impact on vehicle fuel efficiency. Speaking in an exclusive interview with ABP Live Executive Editor Megha Prasad, the minister dismissed ongoing claims that E20 petrol causes engine damage, describing the initiative as crucial for fiscal and energy independence.

Macroeconomic Objectives Drive E20 Implementation

India historically addresses a massive financial vulnerability through its extreme reliance on foreign oil reserves. The transport sector remains heavily exposed to volatile international markets, draining critical foreign exchange reserves each fiscal cycle.

During the discussion with Megha Prasad of ABP News, Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, emphasised that the transition is necessary to insulate the national economy. Substituting foreign imports with domestic agricultural derivatives protects national security.

The administration intends to lower the annual oil import bill through ethanol blending operations. Transitioning to indigenous fuel variants retains capital within the domestic rural economy rather than exporting wealth to global suppliers.

What Is Consumers' Stance On This?

Automobile owners continue to express serious reservations regarding lower energy density and potential moisture contamination in blended petroleum products. Drivers frequently associate the higher ethanol concentration with rapid internal component corrosion and reduced mileage. 

Several notable figures, including Youtuber Sourav Joshi have publicly expressed that after using E20 blended fuel the mileage of his car has come down to 5 Km/h from 19-20Km/h.

Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, countered these arguments by challenging critics to supply verified mechanical evidence of engine failure directly caused by certified E20 fuel. Official ministry evaluations attribute reported fuel system issues to localised pump contamination rather than ethanol design properties.

Automotive regulatory agencies maintain that current production standards safeguard engines against chemical degradation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary reason behind India's E20 ethanol-blending program?

The program aims to reduce India's reliance on foreign oil, addressing financial vulnerability and lowering the annual oil import bill. It substitutes foreign imports with domestic agricultural derivatives.

What are consumers' main concerns regarding E20 blended fuel?

Consumers worry about lower energy density, moisture contamination, rapid corrosion, and reduced mileage. Some drivers have reported significant drops in fuel efficiency.

How does Minister Nitin Gadkari respond to claims of E20 causing engine damage?

He challenges critics to provide verified mechanical evidence. Official ministry evaluations attribute reported fuel system issues to localized pump contamination, not inherent ethanol properties.

Do automotive regulatory agencies confirm engine damage from E20 fuel?

No, automotive regulatory agencies maintain that current production standards safeguard engines against chemical degradation.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Nitin Gadkari Interview Megha Prasad E20 Petrol
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