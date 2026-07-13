'Decide Citizenship Via Fair Process': SC Sets Aside Assam Foreigner Labels For 27 People

India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia'Decide Citizenship Via Fair Process': SC Sets Aside Gauhati HC Order Declaring 27 People Foreigners

'Decide Citizenship Via Fair Process': SC Sets Aside Gauhati HC Order Declaring 27 People Foreigners

Supreme Court allowed appeals of 27 appellants and remanded the cases to the concerned Foreigners Tribunals for fresh adjudication.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 12:42 PM (IST)

The Supreme Court on Monday set aside a Gauhati High Court order that had upheld the declaration of 27 appellants as foreigners. Allowing the appeals filed by the 27 appellants, the apex court remanded the matters to the respective Foreigners Tribunals for fresh adjudication in accordance with the law.

While remanding the cases, the Supreme Court clarified that it had not examined the merits of the appellants' claims to Indian citizenship.

In its observations, the bench underscored that the determination of citizenship and foreigner status carries significant consequences and must be undertaken through a fair, lawful and reasonable process.

Before You Go

War Watch: Claims of Tehran IRGC HQ Strike Surface as US-Iran Clash Sparks Global Security Fears

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 13 Jul 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam SUpreme COurt
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Hindu, Muslim Parties Reject SC's Mediation Call For Gyanvapi, Mathura nd Sambhal Mosque Cases
Hindu, Muslim Parties Reject SC's Mediation Call For Gyanvapi, Mathura nd Sambhal Mosque Cases
India
'Decide Citizenship Via Fair Process': SC Sets Aside Gauhati HC Order Declaring 27 People Foreigners
'Decide Citizenship Via Fair Process': SC Sets Aside Assam Foreigner Labels For 27 People
India
OPINION | AAP Battles Anti-Incumbency In Punjab; Congress Undermines Itself Through Factionalism
OPINION | AAP Battles Anti-Incumbency In Punjab; Congress Undermines Itself Through Factionalism
India
OPINION | India's AI Moment: From Digital Power To Global Rule-Maker
OPINION | India's AI Moment: From Digital Power To Global Rule-Maker
Advertisement

Videos

War Watch: Claims of Tehran IRGC HQ Strike Surface as US-Iran Clash Sparks Global Security Fears
War Update: Video Claims Massive Strike on Alleged IRGC HQ in Tehran as Conflict Escalates Further
Weather Alert: Massive Landslide Hits Himachal's Kinnaur, NH-5 Blocked as Falling Boulders Trigger Panic
Market Impact: US-Iran Conflict Fuels Oil Rally as Missile Strikes Deepen Gulf Security Concerns
Global Tragedy: Bangkok Pub Blaze Kills 27, Injures Over 60 as Probe Begins into Deadly Fire
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget