'Decide Citizenship Via Fair Process': SC Sets Aside Assam Foreigner Labels For 27 People

The Supreme Court on Monday set aside a Gauhati High Court order that had upheld the declaration of 27 appellants as foreigners. Allowing the appeals filed by the 27 appellants, the apex court remanded the matters to the respective Foreigners Tribunals for fresh adjudication in accordance with the law.

While remanding the cases, the Supreme Court clarified that it had not examined the merits of the appellants' claims to Indian citizenship.

In its observations, the bench underscored that the determination of citizenship and foreigner status carries significant consequences and must be undertaken through a fair, lawful and reasonable process.