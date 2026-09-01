MG Hector Tomahawk First Look: 5 Things We Learnt About This New SUV

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tomahawk delivers premium SUV attributes, advanced tech, and features.

MG has launched the Hector Tomahawk and the car will come in EV and plug in hybrid form. The Hector Tomahawk slots above the Hector and is their first product on the MG Adapt platform. Here are five points in terms of the impressions that we have.

1. Big And Boxy Design

The Hector Tomahawk is big and looks like it with a boxy look while the EV has a cleaner look vs the PHEV. The boxy design is different but it does have presence.

2. Premium Interior With Massive Touchscreen

The interior seems to have a steering wheel similar to the Windsor but the cabin ambiance is more premium. The talking point is the massive touchscreen which is even bigger than some laptops while being crammed with a lot of features which the Hector Tomahawk does better than others including gesture controls and more connected car technology.

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3. Spacious And Comfortable Second Row

Space is big at the second row and the seat itself is comfy while a flat floor is very convenient which further makes this ideal as a chauffeur driven car with sun blinds.





4. EV Vs PHEV: Range And Efficiency

The EV version is cheaper and comes in more variants but the PHEV version has a range which is 1000 km plus along with an efficiency of 40 kmpl vs 517km range of the EV.





5. Technology And Premium SUV Attributes

We think the cars are priced well and offer a lot but the PHEV version is a big highlight being perhaps the most affordable car with this technology but it is also priced at a premium while the EV version is priced less.





Overall, the Hector Tomahawk is an SUV which stands out from the crowd namely due to its technology, features and having most of the premium SUV attributes.