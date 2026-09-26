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English NewsAutoNew Mahindra Thar OG Review: Positives And Negatives

New Mahindra Thar OG Review: Positives And Negatives

Mahindra’s Thar OG gets a major mechanical update while retaining its core off-road character, with improved ride comfort and driving dynamics.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 12:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Design updates, added interior features, strong off-road capability persist.

The Thar OG is the 3 door Thar but in a new form altogether despite its largely same looks. The new platform, new steering and suspension have made the Thar OG a better driving experience but without removing its core DNA of being an off-roader.

What We Like

The new Thar OG is much easier to drive with the new electric steering and the new suspension plus the DAVINCI dampers change the ride. It is much more comfortable now and less bouncy while the steering is now less vague and more direct.

Over bad roads, the Thar OG is now comfortable and long drives won't tire you and high speed stability is better.

The all round disc brakes also improve stopping power and the car is better to drive.


New Mahindra Thar OG Review: Positives And Negatives

The new Thar OG looks better too with the new LED headlamps and cornering function for the fog lamps plus increased ground clearance.

More power for the 2.0l turbo and 2.2l diesel further makes this quick and enjoyable to drive.

More safety is seen with front sensors, new airbags for the Head, Pelvis, Thorax and Shoulder and more.


New Mahindra Thar OG Review: Positives And Negatives

Rear seats get ac vents, armrests while long drive is better with recline for the backrest.

Off-road it remains tough and capable while the car is easy to do off-roading.


New Mahindra Thar OG Review: Positives And Negatives

What Could Be Better

The Thar OG still misses out on a 360 degree camera which is needed and ventilated seats.

The Thar OG also lacks boot space.


New Mahindra Thar OG Review: Positives And Negatives

It is still a lifestyle off-roader and isn't as practical as a Roxx.

Efficiency of the petrol is low.

Overall

The new Thar OG remains a value for money fun off-roader which many can afford while now being more desirable plus being easier to live with.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are some areas where the Thar OG could improve?

The Thar OG still lacks a 360-degree camera and ventilated seats. It also has limited boot space and lower petrol efficiency.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 12:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thar Thar Review New Mahindra Thar Thar OG Review
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