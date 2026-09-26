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English NewsCitiesPremanand Maharaj’s Disciple Dies By Suicide After Jumping From 4th Floor In Vrindavan

Premanand Maharaj’s Disciple Dies By Suicide After Jumping From 4th Floor In Vrindavan

Following the incident, Vrindavan Kotwali police reached the spot, took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 09:17 AM (IST)

Deepak Kumar, also known as Rasik Dulari Saran and a disciple of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of a building in Vrindavan, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. He was rushed to Sarvodaya Hospital in an injured condition, but could not be saved.

Following the incident, Vrindavan Kotwali police reached the spot, took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Deepak lived in a society located behind Premanand Maharaj’s ashram. Questions are now being raised over what prompted him to take the extreme step. Police have also informed his family about the incident.

What Is The Full Case?

According to SP City Rajiv Kumar, there is a society behind Premanand Maharaj’s ashram, where Deepak Kumar had been living in a flat for the past one-and-a-half years.

Deepak, also known as Rasik Dulari Saran, was originally from Jabalpur. Initial information suggests that he died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor. Police are investigating the matter.

Deepak had taken initiation from Premanand Maharaj in February 2025.

Panic At Ashram After Incident

Deepak Kumar’s death sent shockwaves through the ashram. People rushed him to the hospital after he was found injured, but he died during treatment.

Those around him are reportedly unable to understand what prompted him to take the step. Police are also questioning people at the ashram as part of the investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police have informed the deceased’s family and are investigating the case from both the murder and suicide angles.

The ashram has not issued any statement on the incident so far, while some residents of the society have also declined to comment. Deepak, also known as Rasik Dulari Saran, taking the extreme step has left those around him shocked.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vrindavan Mathura News Premanand Maharaj
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