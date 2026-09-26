BJP May Field Ex-MPs, Ministers In UP Assembly Polls, Key Names In Discussion

The BJP has stepped up preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the party considering fielding several senior leaders, ministers and former MPs in the upcoming polls, according to party sources.

Sources said the BJP is looking at a strategy similar to the 2022 Assembly elections, under which prominent leaders could be asked to contest from Assembly constituencies. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and both Deputy Chief Ministers are also expected to contest the election, according to the report.

The party is also said to have asked some of its former state presidents to prepare for the Assembly polls. Several Cabinet ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government could also be given tickets, while the BJP is considering fielding some former MPs.

According to the report, at least five state-level office-bearers could also be asked to contest the elections.

BJP Won 255 Seats In 2022

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP won 255 seats on its own. As part of the NDA, the alliance secured around 300 seats.

CM Yogi Adityanath contested from Gorakhpur Urban and won by a significant margin. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya contested the Sirathu seat in Kaushambi but lost to Pallavi Patel.

Brajesh Pathak contested from Lucknow Cantonment and defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Surendra Singh Gandhi, winning by a margin of around 40,000 votes.

BJP Steps Up 2027 Preparations

Deliberations over ticket distribution have intensified within the BJP ahead of the 2027 polls. The party has been strengthening its organisation and preparing its election strategy in Uttar Pradesh. In June, the state BJP announced a 46-member team of office-bearers to oversee organisational affairs and preparations for the Assembly elections.

The BJP has also held meetings involving senior leaders and sought feedback from the government and organisation as part of its preparations for the elections.

The party's final decision on candidates, including whether senior ministers, former MPs and office-bearers will contest, is expected to emerge as the election process progresses.