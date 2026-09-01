Volvo EX90 Review: Big Electric SUV With Diesel-Like Range And Flagship Luxury

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom EX90 tackles range anxiety with its 550km real-world driving range.

Twin-motor 456bhp delivers quick, refined, comfortable, and quiet driving.

Tech-heavy cabin features Google-based touchscreen, generous space inside.

EX90 offers long-range electric luxury SUV experience, strong proposition.

Range anxiety has long been one of the biggest concerns for electric-car buyers. But as EV technology improves and batteries become larger, that concern is gradually becoming less significant. The Volvo EX90 is a good example of how far electric SUVs have come, combining a large battery with the kind of driving range traditionally associated with diesel-powered cars.

The EX90 is Volvo’s flagship SUV and comes with a substantial 106kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of around 700km. In practical terms, that makes a Delhi-Chandigarh round trip possible on a single charge, although the real-world range is expected to be closer to 550km.

Sold alongside the XC90, the EX90 sits above it in Volvo’s SUV line-up. It is based on an all-new architecture and brings a completely new cabin and a host of technology-focused features. It also gets an 800V electrical architecture, which is among the most advanced setups currently available and enables faster charging.





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Volvo EX90 Performance: Effortless Power And Impressive Refinement

The EX90 is powered by twin electric motors producing 456bhp. Given its considerable size, that is more than enough power, and the SUV feels remarkably quick when you put your foot down.

What stands out even more is how quiet the EX90 feels on the move. Volvo has placed considerable emphasis on sound insulation, and it shows. The cabin remains hushed even as the SUV gathers speed, creating an experience that feels both luxurious and relaxing.

Ride quality is another strength. Despite the large wheels, the EX90 manages to remain comfortable, soaking up road imperfections without compromising its composed character. The combination of effortless performance, refinement and comfort gives the SUV a distinctly premium feel.









Volvo EX90 Interior: Tech-Heavy Cabin With Plenty Of Space

Technology is central to the EX90 experience, including systems designed to monitor the driver. As expected from a modern Volvo, the touchscreen sits at the heart of the dashboard. The built-in Google system is straightforward to use, while the screen itself feels slick and responsive.

However, Volvo has moved many functions that traditionally had physical buttons onto the touchscreen. That minimalist approach looks neat but takes some time to get used to, particularly when you are on the move.

Cabin quality is impressive, with a classy combination of wood trim and lighter materials. The captain-seat layout provides generous space for second-row passengers, although the absence of sunblinds, rear-seat massage and ventilation is noticeable given the EX90’s luxury positioning.

The third row is comfortable enough for shorter journeys, adding to the SUV’s practicality. Among the other standout features is a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, further enhancing the premium ambience inside the cabin.





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Volvo EX90 verdict: A Convincing Electric Flagship

The EX90 represents a clear step up from the XC90. It is larger, more technologically advanced and brings a minimalist design approach while delivering the performance expected from a flagship Volvo SUV.

Most importantly, its combination of a large battery and impressive range addresses one of the biggest concerns surrounding electric vehicles. With around 550km expected in real-world driving, the EX90 offers an EV experience with a range that can rival what buyers traditionally expect from diesel-powered luxury SUVs.

With the Mercedes-Benz EQS as its rival, the EX90 has a strong proposition for India’s luxury-car buyers. It combines size, comfort, technology and performance with the convenience of a long-range electric powertrain, making it a compelling flagship SUV for those willing to make the switch to electric.