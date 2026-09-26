Another Asian Games Gold! India Pull Off Stunning Comeback Against Iran In Kabaddi Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India trailed Iran 18-17 at halftime in the Asian Games Kabaddi final.

India then rallied back, overturning Iran's second-half lead.

A decisive all-out then secured India's 40-34 gold medal victory.

Asian Games 2026: India produced a remarkable second-half turnaround against Iran to retain the men’s kabaddi gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. The defending champions found themselves behind at the halfway stage and then endured a difficult opening to the second half. Just when Iran appeared to be in control of the summit clash, India found another gear and transformed the contest with a powerful comeback. This is India's fourth Asian Games gold this year.

Iran Hold Upper Hand At Half-Time

The Kabaddi final remained tightly contested from the outset, with India and Iran trading points before the contest swung in the visitors’ favour.

India briefly moved ahead at 12-9, but Iran responded to take the lead and eventually headed into the break 18-17 in front.

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The pressure intensified after half-time when Iran stretched its advantage to 20-17. India then produced a crucial defensive intervention to stay within touching distance before finally edging ahead 21-20.

India Pull Away When It Matters

Iran levelled again at 21-21, but India gradually established control. A decisive all-out gave the defending champions a five-point cushion at 29-24 with 10 minutes remaining.

From there, India managed the final stages with greater composure, keeping Iran at arm’s length as the defence restricted their opponents and the attack continued to add points.

The 40-34 triumph secured India’s fourth gold medal of the Games, as stated before, and also moved the country into the top 10 of the overall standings.

Additionally, the victory marked another successful title defence for India’s men, but they had to work hard for it after Iran repeatedly seized the momentum.

More importantly, it completed a rare kabaddi double, with both the Indian men’s and women’s teams overcoming Iran in their respective finals to successfully defend their Asian Games crowns.