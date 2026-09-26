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English NewsSportsAnother Asian Games Gold! India Pull Off Stunning Comeback Against Iran In Kabaddi Final

Another Asian Games Gold! India Pull Off Stunning Comeback Against Iran In Kabaddi Final

India’s men defeated Iran 40-34 to retain the Asian Games kabaddi gold, completing a golden double after the women’s team also beat Iran earlier on Saturday.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India trailed Iran 18-17 at halftime in the Asian Games Kabaddi final.
  • India then rallied back, overturning Iran's second-half lead.
  • A decisive all-out then secured India's 40-34 gold medal victory.

Asian Games 2026: India produced a remarkable second-half turnaround against Iran to retain the men’s kabaddi gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. The defending champions found themselves behind at the halfway stage and then endured a difficult opening to the second half. Just when Iran appeared to be in control of the summit clash, India found another gear and transformed the contest with a powerful comeback. This is India's fourth Asian Games gold this year.

Iran Hold Upper Hand At Half-Time

The Kabaddi final remained tightly contested from the outset, with India and Iran trading points before the contest swung in the visitors’ favour.

India briefly moved ahead at 12-9, but Iran responded to take the lead and eventually headed into the break 18-17 in front.

Read More: 32 Fours, 14 Sixes! Virat Kohli & India’s Run-Fest In Their Last Kerala ODI

The pressure intensified after half-time when Iran stretched its advantage to 20-17. India then produced a crucial defensive intervention to stay within touching distance before finally edging ahead 21-20.

India Pull Away When It Matters 

Iran levelled again at 21-21, but India gradually established control. A decisive all-out gave the defending champions a five-point cushion at 29-24 with 10 minutes remaining.

From there, India managed the final stages with greater composure, keeping Iran at arm’s length as the defence restricted their opponents and the attack continued to add points.

The 40-34 triumph secured India’s fourth gold medal of the Games, as stated before, and also moved the country into the top 10 of the overall standings.

Additionally, the victory marked another successful title defence for India’s men, but they had to work hard for it after Iran repeatedly seized the momentum.

More importantly, it completed a rare kabaddi double, with both the Indian men’s and women’s teams overcoming Iran in their respective finals to successfully defend their Asian Games crowns.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which country won the men's kabaddi gold medal at the Asian Games 2026?

India won the men's kabaddi gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. They defeated Iran, completing a remarkable second-half turnaround to retain their title.

What was the final score of the men's kabaddi final at the Asian Games 2026?

India triumphed over Iran with a final score of 40-34. This victory secured India's fourth Asian Games gold medal this year.

Did India lead at half-time in the kabaddi final against Iran?

No, India did not lead at half-time. Iran was ahead 18-17 at the break and further extended their advantage to 20-17 early in the second half.

What significant achievement did India's kabaddi teams accomplish at the Asian Games?

India completed a rare kabaddi double at the Asian Games. Both the Indian men's and women's teams successfully defended their titles by overcoming Iran in their respective finals.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Games Kabaddi Asian Games 2026 Asian Games Medals
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