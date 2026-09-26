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English NewsNewsIndia‘Padma Bhushan Is A Small Thing, Make Him PM’: Pawan Khera’s Dig At Bengal BJP Chief Over Gyanesh Kumar Praise

‘Padma Bhushan Is A Small Thing, Make Him PM’: Pawan Khera’s Dig At Bengal BJP Chief Over Gyanesh Kumar Praise

West Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya praised CEC Gyanesh Kumar and backed him for a Padma Bhushan, drawing a sharp response from Congress leader Pawan Khera.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP chief lauded CEC Gyanesh Kumar for peaceful elections.
  • He credited Kumar for state's electoral roll revision.
  • The praise intensified existing controversy regarding Election Commission functioning.

Amid the row over Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, West Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya’s appreciation for him did not go down well with the Congress, drawing a sharp response from party leader Pawan Khera on Saturday.

Earlier, Bhattacharya praised CEC and said that he deserved the Padma Bhushan for his role in conducting the state’s recent assembly election and revising the electoral roll.

Reacting to Bhattacharya’s remarks, Khera said, “The Padma Bhushan is a very small thing. Make him the Prime Minister. After all, a person who can make others Prime Minister should be made one himself.”

Also Read: Smriti Irani, Hardeep Puri In Race? BJP Weighs Names For UP Rajya Sabha Seats

Bengal BJP Chief Praises Gyanesh Kumar

Bhattacharya had earlier praised the CEC while speaking to reporters in Panihati in North 24 Parganas district, saying Kumar deserved the Padma Bhushan “at the very least”.

The BJP leader credited Kumar with ensuring what he described as a violence-free election in West Bengal and with “cleansing” the electoral roll by removing what he called illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

“Gyanesh Kumar deserves to be awarded, at the very least, with the Padma Bhushan. The people of West Bengal are delighted that, after so long, intimidation was kept at bay, that there were no incidents of murder during the elections and people were actually allowed to cast their votes,” Bhattacharya said.

BJP Leader Credits CEC With Voter Roll Revision

Bhattacharya also claimed that Kumar played a key role in the revision of the electoral roll.

“In a border state like West Bengal, Gyanesh Kumar took the initiative to remove the names of Bangladeshi infiltrators from the voter list,” he said.

“The people of West Bengal have rarely witnessed an election like this. Therefore, the general public of West Bengal is grateful to Gyanesh Kumar and has blessed him with all their hearts,” Bhattacharya added.

Gyanesh Kumar Faces Opposition Criticism

The BJP leader’s remarks came amid a wider controversy over the functioning of the Election Commission during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

An Indian Express report said two election commissioners had raised objections to certain decisions allegedly taken in their names, triggering criticism from Opposition parties.

The developments have intensified the political debate over the Election Commission’s functioning and the ongoing SIR exercise.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did West Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya praise CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

Samik Bhattacharya praised Gyanesh Kumar for ensuring a violence-free election in West Bengal. He also credited Kumar with revising the electoral roll by removing what he called illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

What award did Samik Bhattacharya suggest for Gyanesh Kumar?

Bhattacharya suggested that Gyanesh Kumar deserved the Padma Bhushan, stating it was the very least he should receive. He made this remark while speaking to reporters in Panihati.

How did Congress leader Pawan Khera react to Bhattacharya's praise?

Pawan Khera reacted sarcastically, stating that Padma Bhushan was a very small thing for Kumar. He quipped that Kumar should be made the Prime Minister instead.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission CEC Pawan Khera Gyanesh Kumar 'Gyanesh Kumar'
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