Tata Aeris Launched At Rs 5.2 Lakh: New Compact Sedan Gets CNG Option

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata launches new Aeris compact sedan, replacing the Tigor.

Priced from Rs 5.2 lakh, it offers upgraded interiors.

Key features include 360-camera, wireless charging, and six airbags.

Powered by 1.2L petrol, CNG; competes with Dzire.

The Tigor was an old name that Tata had, but now it has been put in the history books, as its replacement is called Aeris. The Aeris is the new sub-compact sedan and is priced from Rs 5.2 lakh.

The Aeris is based on the new Tiago, which was also given an extensive update recently. Unlike the Tigor, the roofline and shape are more sedan-like with the Aeris.

Exterior Design

The front-end bears a resemblance to the Tiago, with a black grille and wider headlamps. The bumpers, though, look different from the Tiago and have a cleaner look. It also gets the same connected tail-lamp look as the Tiago.





Interior And Features

The interior gets new dual-tone upholstery, while the dashboard is similar to the Tiago, with the new-look steering wheel and revamped centre console.





Features are a step up from the Tigor, with a 360-degree camera, climate control, dual phone storage with wireless charging, ventilated seats, a digital instrument cluster and more.

In terms of safety, there are six airbags as well.

Space is decent, with the Aeris being a comfortable four-seater. However, there is no sunroof, while you do get an armrest, all three headrests and AC vents.

Engine And CNG Option

The Aeris gets the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while there is a CNG version as well. There are manual and automatic options for the Aeris, including CNG.

The CNG version gets an underbody design that saves boot space and makes it practical as well.

Competition

It will mainly compete with the likes of the Maruti Dzire, which is the best-seller in this segment.

The Aeris will be an important car for Tata Motors as it marks the company's return to the compact sedan space at a time when sedans are supposedly running out of fashion, save for one car.

The Aeris does look appealing and is well-priced, but competition is high for sure, especially with the Dzire.