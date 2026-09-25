India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsAutoTata Aeris Launched At Rs 5.2 Lakh: New Compact Sedan Gets CNG Option

Tata Aeris Launched At Rs 5.2 Lakh: New Compact Sedan Gets CNG Option

The Aeris is based on the new Tiago, which was also given an extensive update recently. Unlike the Tigor, the roofline and shape are more sedan-like with the Aeris.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 25 Sep 2026 07:36 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tata launches new Aeris compact sedan, replacing the Tigor.
  • Priced from Rs 5.2 lakh, it offers upgraded interiors.
  • Key features include 360-camera, wireless charging, and six airbags.
  • Powered by 1.2L petrol, CNG; competes with Dzire.

The Tigor was an old name that Tata had, but now it has been put in the history books, as its replacement is called Aeris. The Aeris is the new sub-compact sedan and is priced from Rs 5.2 lakh.

The Aeris is based on the new Tiago, which was also given an extensive update recently. Unlike the Tigor, the roofline and shape are more sedan-like with the Aeris.

Exterior Design

The front-end bears a resemblance to the Tiago, with a black grille and wider headlamps. The bumpers, though, look different from the Tiago and have a cleaner look. It also gets the same connected tail-lamp look as the Tiago.


Tata Aeris Launched At Rs 5.2 Lakh: New Compact Sedan Gets CNG Option

Interior And Features

The interior gets new dual-tone upholstery, while the dashboard is similar to the Tiago, with the new-look steering wheel and revamped centre console.


Tata Aeris Launched At Rs 5.2 Lakh: New Compact Sedan Gets CNG Option

Features are a step up from the Tigor, with a 360-degree camera, climate control, dual phone storage with wireless charging, ventilated seats, a digital instrument cluster and more.

In terms of safety, there are six airbags as well.

Space is decent, with the Aeris being a comfortable four-seater. However, there is no sunroof, while you do get an armrest, all three headrests and AC vents.

Engine And CNG Option

The Aeris gets the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while there is a CNG version as well. There are manual and automatic options for the Aeris, including CNG.

The CNG version gets an underbody design that saves boot space and makes it practical as well.

Competition

It will mainly compete with the likes of the Maruti Dzire, which is the best-seller in this segment.

The Aeris will be an important car for Tata Motors as it marks the company's return to the compact sedan space at a time when sedans are supposedly running out of fashion, save for one car.

The Aeris does look appealing and is well-priced, but competition is high for sure, especially with the Dzire.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Tata Aeris?

The Tata Aeris is a new sub-compact sedan that replaces the Tigor. It is based on the new Tiago and is priced from Rs 5.2 lakh.

What advanced features does the Tata Aeris offer?

The Aeris includes a 360-degree camera, climate control, wireless charging, ventilated seats, and a digital instrument cluster. For safety, it is equipped with six airbags.

What engine and fuel options are available for the Aeris?

The Aeris comes with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. A CNG version is also available, both with manual and automatic transmission options.

How does the Aeris's design compare to the Tigor?

Unlike the Tigor, the Aeris has a more sedan-like roofline and shape. Its front-end resembles the Tiago, but with distinct bumpers.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 25 Sep 2026 07:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Aeris Launched Tata Aeris At Rs 5.2 Lakh New Compact Sedan Gets CNG Option
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
New Mahindra Thar OG Launched: Price, Variants And Engine Options Revealed
New Mahindra Thar OG Launched: Price, Variants And Engine Options Revealed
Auto
Hyundai Bayon Details Revealed: 4.2m SUV, 1.5L Petrol Engine And More
Hyundai Bayon Details Revealed: 4.2m SUV, 1.5L Petrol Engine And More
Auto
Mahindra Thar OG vs Roxx: Which One Makes More Sense For You?
Mahindra Thar OG vs Roxx: Which One Makes More Sense For You?
Auto
New Mahindra Thar OG Unveiled: All-New 3-Door SUV Gets More Features, Updated Platform
New Mahindra Thar OG Unveiled: All-New 3-Door SUV Gets More Features, Updated Platform
Advertisement

Videos

EC PROTESTS: Congress Workers Take to Streets Nationwide, Water Cannons Used in Patna and Chandigarh
J&K ASSEMBLY RUCKUS: BJP, Congress Protest Over Statehood Resolution and Election Commission
BIHAR ROW: Pappu Yadav Seeks Samrat Choudhary’s Resignation Over Women’s Safety Concerns
BIHAR NDA ROW: Chirag Paswan Questions Accountability Over Repeated Harassment Cases Across State
BIHAR ROW: Minister Defends Samrat Choudhary’s Jamui Photo Post, POCSO Debate Intensifies
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget