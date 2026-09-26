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English NewsNewsIndiaSmriti Irani, Hardeep Puri In Race? BJP Weighs Names For UP Rajya Sabha Seats

Smriti Irani, Hardeep Puri In Race? BJP Weighs Names For UP Rajya Sabha Seats

Names being discussed include former Union minister Smriti Irani, several sitting Rajya Sabha MPs and leaders associated with the organisation.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 02:08 PM (IST)

The BJP has stepped up discussions over the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections for 10 seats from Uttar Pradesh. Although the elections are still some time away, discussions over potential candidates have already begun. With the BJP expected to win up to eight seats, the party faces a choice between giving another opportunity to existing faces and sending new leaders to Parliament. Names being discussed include former Union minister Smriti Irani, several sitting Rajya Sabha MPs and leaders associated with the organisation.

The terms of seven BJP Rajya Sabha MPs are ending. They include Arun Singh, Geeta Shakya, Neeraj Shekhar, Brijlal, BL Verma, Seema Dwivedi and Hardeep Singh Puri. One more seat has already fallen vacant after Dinesh Sharma was appointed Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

BL Verma, Hardeep Puri May Get Another Term

BL Verma and Hardeep Singh Puri are both Union ministers. According to discussions within the party, if they continue in the Union Cabinet after a possible reshuffle, they may be sent to the Rajya Sabha again.

BL Verma is considered a prominent OBC face in Uttar Pradesh, particularly representing the Lodh community. Along with being a Union minister, he is regarded as being close to the BJP's top leadership. His possible renomination to the Rajya Sabha is therefore being discussed.

Hardeep Singh Puri is 74 years old. His possible renomination is also being discussed in view of the Punjab Assembly elections and the party's outreach among the Sikh community. However, his age could be a factor in the decision.

Smriti Irani, Harish Dwivedi Names Also In Discussion

Smriti Irani, who was recently appointed a BJP national general secretary, is also being discussed as a possible Rajya Sabha nominee from Uttar Pradesh. She has also been given responsibility for Haryana and Chhattisgarh.

Harish Dwivedi, another prominent Brahmin face in the BJP, is also among the names being discussed. Amid his growing responsibilities in the organisation, there is speculation that he could be sent to the Rajya Sabha.

Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brijlal's term is also ending. A Dalit leader, Brijlal is considered one of the BJP's vocal leaders. He has also served as chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission.

Seema Dwivedi and Geeta Shakya are also being considered among the possible candidates. Seema Dwivedi is a Brahmin leader and has served as an MLA from Jaunpur three times. Discussions are also underway about the role she could play in the Assembly elections. Geeta Shakya, meanwhile, has served as the BJP's OBC Morcha president, and there is discussion about the possibility of giving her another Rajya Sabha term.

Neeraj Shekhar, Arun Singh Also On BJP’s Radar

Neeraj Shekhar, son of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, is also completing his Rajya Sabha term. The BJP had sent him to the Rajya Sabha after he joined the party. A decision on whether he will get another term is yet to be taken.

Former BJP national general secretary Arun Singh is also among the names being considered. He is related to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and has held several key responsibilities in the party organisation for a long period.

Overall, there is discussion that four to five of the BJP's possible eight seats could go to new faces. The final picture will become clear only after the party announces its candidates.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh BJP UP Rajya Sabha Polls
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