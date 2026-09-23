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English NewsAutoNew Mahindra Thar OG Launched: Price, Variants And Engine Options Revealed

New Mahindra Thar OG Launched: Price, Variants And Engine Options Revealed

If we take a look at the starting price of Rs 10.32 lakh, it is surprisingly priced the same as the earlier model, despite Mahindra changing and adding so much, with no change there.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 06:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mahindra launched the new Thar OG at 10.32 lakh.
  • New platform, suspension, and steering enhance the vehicle significantly.
  • Multiple variants offer diverse petrol, diesel engines, and transmissions.

Mahindra has launched the new Thar OG, and here we take a look at the pricing and the variants on offer.

If we take a look at the starting price of Rs 10.32 lakh, it is surprisingly priced the same as the earlier model, despite Mahindra changing and adding so much, with no change there.

Even the top-end models have a small price increase, which makes the Thar OG much more value for money owing to the changes made to the platform, suspension and the new design.


New Mahindra Thar OG Launched: Price, Variants And Engine Options Revealed

The new Thar OG gains a new platform, new suspension and electric power steering.

Mahindra Thar OG Variants And Prices

The AXT is Rs 10.3 lakh, and that's available in RWD form with the 1.5d. Then the LXT is also in 1.5d MT, which comes in at Rs 12.99 lakh. However, you can get the LXT in 2.2 D AT in RWD form at Rs 16.4 lakh.

Also, 4WD is available on the LXT and ZXT, plus these two trims come with three engine options and two gearboxes, including a new automatic.

ALSO READ: Mahindra Thar OG vs Roxx: Which One Makes More Sense For You?


New Mahindra Thar OG Launched: Price, Variants And Engine Options Revealed

ZXT, meanwhile, starts at Rs 13.9 lakh for the 1.5d. The 2.2 D ZXT is Rs 17.4 lakh starting, and the auto is Rs 18.9 lakh.

Thar OG Petrol And Diesel Pricing

Petrol buyers can get the top-end ZXT AT at Rs 17.7 lakh with 4WD, while without 4WD it is Rs 16.09 lakh. The diesel 2.2 AT is the most expensive Thar in ZXT at Rs 18.9 lakh.

With a lot of the changes, prices for the Thar OG have actually not been increased when looking at the value that you get versus the changes. Meanwhile, stay tuned for our review soon of this car.

ALSO READ: Hyundai Bayon Details Revealed: 4.2m SUV, 1.5L Petrol Engine And More

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the price of the new Mahindra Thar OG increased significantly?

No, the starting price of the Thar OG is the same as the earlier model. Top-end models have only a small price increase, offering better value due to platform, suspension, and design changes.

What new features or upgrades does the Mahindra Thar OG include?

The new Thar OG gains a new platform, updated suspension, and electric power steering. These changes contribute to its enhanced value.

Which variants of the Thar OG offer 4WD?

4WD is available on the LXT and ZXT trims. These trims also come with three engine options and two gearbox choices, including a new automatic.

What is the most expensive variant of the Thar OG?

The diesel 2.2 AT in the ZXT trim is the most expensive Thar, priced at Rs 18.9 lakh.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 23 Sep 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
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Price Variants New Mahindra Thar OG Launched Engine Options Revealed
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