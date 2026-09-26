India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaMamata’s TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh’s Car Attacked With Eggs, Stones En Route To Rally; Party Alleges BJP Role

Mamata’s TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh’s Car Attacked With Eggs, Stones En Route To Rally; Party Alleges BJP Role

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh’s car was attacked with eggs, stones and bricks in Hooghly while he was travelling to Mamata Banerjee’s Serampore rally.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ghosh questioned police absence amid recent similar attacks.

Trinamool Congress MLA and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh’s car was attacked with eggs, stones and bricks in Uttarpara, Hooghly, on Saturday while he was travelling to Serampore to attend a rally addressed by party supremo Mamata Banerjee. Videos circulating on social media showed a group surrounding Ghosh’s vehicle, shouting slogans and pelting it with eggs. The rear windshield of the car was damaged in the attack, forcing Ghosh to abandon his journey and return to Kolkata.

Trinamool Congress MLA Car Attacked

According to Ghosh, two groups were involved in the incident. He said one mob was armed with lathis and rods and carried black posters while shouting slogans, while another group blocked the road.

Ghosh alleged that the attackers hurled eggs and bricks at his vehicle and smashed both windshields. He said glass shards fell on him during the attack. The TMC leader blamed BJP workers for the assault. However, footage of the incident cited in reports did not show the attackers carrying BJP flags. The allegation of BJP involvement has not been independently established.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Delhi Protesters Detained At Jantar Mantar Over Demand For Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation, Arrest

Ghosh Questions Security

Ghosh also questioned the absence of police personnel at the spot, saying there was no security presence despite the political rally taking place in the area. Ghosh said, “I am lucky that the driver wasn't injured, else we would have got stranded there.”

“This is jungle raj. They attacked my car with stones and eggs and blocked the road. No police personnel were present there. I am now returning to Kolkata and will go straight to Lal Bazaar or Bhawani Bhawan to lodge a complaint,” he said, as per reports.

Ghosh said he would approach the police headquarters in Kolkata and seek action over the incident.

Mamata Blames BJP

Banerjee also reacted to the incident while addressing the rally at Serampore. She accused the BJP of obstructing TMC supporters from reaching the meeting.

“Police are also stopping our people from reaching the meeting in Srirampur. Such things don't even happen in African countries.”

The Calcutta High Court had permitted the TMC to hold the Serampore Court Maidan meeting on September 26, with Banerjee as the main speaker. The court imposed several conditions, including a maximum attendance of 1,000 people and directions to the police to ensure the event was held peacefully.

ALSO READ: Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Set To Expand Beyond Bihar, Delhi Unit In Works After Bankipur Win

Earlier Egg Attacks

The incident comes amid a series of protests involving egg-pelting targeting TMC leaders in West Bengal.

On September 16, TMC MP Mahua Moitra was allegedly targeted with eggs during a visit to Tehatta in Nadia district. Moitra alleged that BJP workers were behind the protest, during which demonstrators also waved black flags and raised slogans.

Moitra subsequently approached the Calcutta High Court, alleging police inaction despite an earlier court direction for security during her constituency visits.

The latest attack on Ghosh is therefore likely to add to the political confrontation between the TMC and BJP in West Bengal, particularly as the two sides trade allegations over protests, security arrangements and attacks on party leaders.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Mamata Banerjee react to the attack on Kunal Ghosh?

Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of obstructing TMC supporters from reaching her rally. She also criticized the lack of police presence, stating such things 'don't even happen in African countries'.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 Sep 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kunal Ghosh Car Attack Kunal Ghosh Attack Mamata Banerjee Serampore Rally
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Padma Bhushan Is A Small Thing, Make Him PM’: Pawan Khera’s Dig At Bengal BJP Chief Over Gyanesh Kumar Praise
‘Make Him PM’: Pawan Khera’s Dig At BJP’s ‘Gyanesh Deserves Padma Bhushan’ Remark
India
Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Set To Expand Beyond Bihar, Delhi Unit In Works After Bankipur Win
Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Set To Expand Beyond Bihar, Delhi Unit In Works After Bankipur Win
India
Madurantakam Bypoll: Vijay Alleges DMK, AIADMK, BJP Collusion, Claims Previous Regime Buried Veeramani Case
Madurantakam Bypoll: Vijay Alleges DMK, AIADMK, BJP Collusion, Claims Previous Regime Buried Veeramani Case
India
Pinarayi Vijayan Says Not Afraid Of CMRL Probe, Alleges Move Targets LDF At BJP's Behest
Pinarayi Vijayan Says Not Afraid Of CMRL Probe, Alleges Move Targets LDF At BJP's Behest
Advertisement

Videos

Jaishankar UNGA Reply: Pakistani Journalist’s Terrorism Question Gets Sharp Response
Lucknow Heavy Rain: Tree Falls on Car Near KKC, Traffic Police Issue Safety Advisory
UP Politics: PM Modi Meets CM Yogi, Rajya Sabha Polls and 2027 Election Strategy in Focus
UP Politics: Yogi-Modi Meet in Delhi, Rajya Sabha Polls and 2027 Election on Agenda
Patiala Chitkara University: Missing Girls Rumour Sparks Night Protest, Police Deny Claim
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget