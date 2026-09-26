Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ghosh questioned police absence amid recent similar attacks.

Trinamool Congress MLA and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh’s car was attacked with eggs, stones and bricks in Uttarpara, Hooghly, on Saturday while he was travelling to Serampore to attend a rally addressed by party supremo Mamata Banerjee. Videos circulating on social media showed a group surrounding Ghosh’s vehicle, shouting slogans and pelting it with eggs. The rear windshield of the car was damaged in the attack, forcing Ghosh to abandon his journey and return to Kolkata.

Trinamool Congress MLA Car Attacked

According to Ghosh, two groups were involved in the incident. He said one mob was armed with lathis and rods and carried black posters while shouting slogans, while another group blocked the road.

Ghosh alleged that the attackers hurled eggs and bricks at his vehicle and smashed both windshields. He said glass shards fell on him during the attack. The TMC leader blamed BJP workers for the assault. However, footage of the incident cited in reports did not show the attackers carrying BJP flags. The allegation of BJP involvement has not been independently established.

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Ghosh Questions Security

Ghosh also questioned the absence of police personnel at the spot, saying there was no security presence despite the political rally taking place in the area. Ghosh said, “I am lucky that the driver wasn't injured, else we would have got stranded there.”

“This is jungle raj. They attacked my car with stones and eggs and blocked the road. No police personnel were present there. I am now returning to Kolkata and will go straight to Lal Bazaar or Bhawani Bhawan to lodge a complaint,” he said, as per reports.

#WATCH | West Bengal: TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh says that eggs were hurled at his car while he was going to Serampore, Hooghly, for a rally of former CM Mamata Banerjee.



(Video Source: Kunal Ghosh) pic.twitter.com/BRUMWmwofv — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2026

Ghosh said he would approach the police headquarters in Kolkata and seek action over the incident.

Mamata Blames BJP

Banerjee also reacted to the incident while addressing the rally at Serampore. She accused the BJP of obstructing TMC supporters from reaching the meeting.

“Police are also stopping our people from reaching the meeting in Srirampur. Such things don't even happen in African countries.”

The Calcutta High Court had permitted the TMC to hold the Serampore Court Maidan meeting on September 26, with Banerjee as the main speaker. The court imposed several conditions, including a maximum attendance of 1,000 people and directions to the police to ensure the event was held peacefully.

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Earlier Egg Attacks

The incident comes amid a series of protests involving egg-pelting targeting TMC leaders in West Bengal.

On September 16, TMC MP Mahua Moitra was allegedly targeted with eggs during a visit to Tehatta in Nadia district. Moitra alleged that BJP workers were behind the protest, during which demonstrators also waved black flags and raised slogans.

Moitra subsequently approached the Calcutta High Court, alleging police inaction despite an earlier court direction for security during her constituency visits.

The latest attack on Ghosh is therefore likely to add to the political confrontation between the TMC and BJP in West Bengal, particularly as the two sides trade allegations over protests, security arrangements and attacks on party leaders.