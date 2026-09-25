Tata Aeris vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Which Is Best For The Pocket?

The sub compact sedan till now only has one king which is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire of course. It not only is the best seller in its class but is also the best selling car in India. Now, Tata wants a slice of that action with the new Aeris which has been launched with an aggressive price which is less than the Tigor. Here is a quick comparison between both.

Which Is Bigger?

Both are under 4m in length which means a length of 3995mm for both while in width, the Dzire is wider at 1735mm vs 1684mm of the Aeris. Wheelbase for both is the same at 2450mm and ground clearance wise the Aeris is at 170mm vs 163mm of Dzire.

Which Car Is More Powerful?

Both have a 1.2l three cylinder petrol with 86 bhp for the Aeris and 82 bhp for the Dzire. CNG wise the Aeris develops 76 bhp and Dzire has 70bhp. Both have a 5 speed manual and AMT in CNG and manual.

Which Car Is More Efficient?

The Dzire is more efficient here at 25.7 kmpl in petrol and 36.47 km/kg in CNG. The Aeris has 19.2 kmpl and 28.06 km/kg although we are awaiting confirmation.





What Car Has More Features?

The Aeris has a 10.25 inch touchscreen, 360 degree camera, ventilated seats, dashcam and more. The Dzire has a 9inch touchscreen, 360 degree camera, climate control and a sunroof.

Which Car Is Better Value?

The Aeris is priced between Rs 5.2 lakh to Rs 9.7 lakh. The Dzire is priced between Rs 6.3 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh. The Aeris has sporty looks, features and the CNG arrangement where the boot space is not hampered. The Dzire though is more efficient and spacious plus the engine is known for its smoothness.